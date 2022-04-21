So Monday I spent being the family member who waits. My husband had shoulder replacement surgery. There I was, staring down at the floor of brown, tan, white smear pattern that I guess is the only tile provided for hospital flooring nationwide.
And I recalled the first time I saw it. I was 18 and had my first foot surgery. I was one of the first patients in the new, just-opened McCuistion hospital. That was a long, long time ago.
Which made me do a replay of all the hours and hours I have spent looking at hospital flooring. I sat with both my grandparents during various illnesses. I spent a lot of time with my Mom as a teenager when she had a number of surgeries, and later as my dad battled cancer.
My brother Hugh and I spent a terrible night in the ICU waiting when our brother Thomas died.
How many days did I sit at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas when Hugh spent 3 months there? I would leave work on Thursday, stay until Sunday. Those were long, long days before cell phones provided instant links with other family members or lots of entertainment. That floor was slightly more gray than brown. I still recall it.
Then, of course there was the two and a half years of multiple surgeries at Medical City-Dallas as Thomas first had knee replacement revision, then battled infection trying to keep his leg. The 34 days in ICU there I think I had the number of tiles memorized in that room. I’m not joking. There were 24 north-south and I believe 16 east-west!
Not any use going over my 4 different back surgeries at North Central surgical center, nor the incisional hernia repairs! Oh, there was the intestinal surgery at St. Joseph’s hospital, I almost forgot .That was 11 days I spent studying the walls and floors again.
Then there are the miles I walked on that flooring doing clinicals at St Joseph’s both during making an EMT-Basic and an EMT-Advanced. I didn’t have much time to stare at what was under my feet then, though.
Suffice it to say that I am intimately familiar with hospital flooring.
More so than a lot of people. And I hope no one ever have to be as familiar with those ubiquitous tiles as I am!
But as I looked and thought about hospital flooring, another thought hit me. And that’s about the people who walk those miles and miles of floors, not just here but in hospitals all over.
The thing is, these people are kind. They are caring and they seldom have time to even notice what pattern the floors they tread on are.
With the Covid 19 pandemic, the doctors, nurses, aides, housekeeping services and all those who keep medical facilities running have undergone a trial never seen before.
And people, I swear it has made them kinder! Today I was treated unfailingly with not only politeness but with care and concern. I know some of those feet hurt from the 12 hours they spent on the floors. I know some of them had aching backs and were exhausted. But they smiled, they offered help, they informed and worked with dedication.
I don’t know a hospital that is not having staffing shortages these days. But I’ll testify that the attitudes, the compassion and warmth I witnessed today was exceptional.
I commend Paris Regional Medical Center for this. And I commend their employees.
It made a long day much better not just for me but for a number of other families I saw today. I’ll have some time to tile-watch tomorrow again in Thomas’ hospital room. But I feel sure that the people walking in and out on those polished floors will be special, dedicated professionals.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
