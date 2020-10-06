I have been a fan of Reavis Z. Wortham for many years. The Lamar County native turned award-winning author started his literary career with The Paris News several decades ago when he began writing an outdoors column for the paper on a dare from a fellow teacher. It did not take long for Wortham to become a readers’ favorite, and he soon had a devoted following, especially here in Lamar County, where people remembered his family or knew those of his family who still live around here.
Wortham began to write for other publications as well as for The Paris News — daily and weekly newspapers across the state, monthly outdoor magazines as well as other, broad-interest publications like Texas Monthly. That lasted for many years until small newspapers and magazines began to close up operations right and left.
Along the way, Wortham collected some of his stories — the ones set in a semi-fictitious diner/coffee shop — into a book called “Doreen’s 24-Hour East Gas Now Café.” It is one of the funniest things I have ever read.
I didn’t meet Reavis until 2011. I had never even talked to him; communicating with columnists was not part of my job description back then. By the time he had his first book published, I had transferred to the editorial department and I was assigned to do a story about him and his book. A quick email or two and we had a meeting set up here at the office.
For years, the picture we used of Reavis Z. Wortham for his weekly column was of a guy in a gi’me cap, as befitting an outdoor writer, but he had sent a new picture to be used in the paper, one with a handlebar mustache and a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. It was quite a change, but it was exactly what walked in the door for that first meeting.
I have interviewed a lot of people over the years, but I have never met a more friendly, more willing interview than Reavis. He is a people-person if ever I met one, and loves to talk and visit with just about anyone. You know the one about someone who “never met a stranger”? That’s Reavis. He is a lot of fun to listen to.
His books are fun to read, too, especially if you know Lamar County and Paris, and remember things as they used to be around here. His Red River Mysteries series are fiction, but they are inspired by his family and his time spent in these parts and by the stories he grew up hearing — and overhearing — as a boy. He peppers these tales with descriptions of people and locales that many old-timers recognize and remember. I have seen him sit and reminisce with a fan over a certain fishing hole on Sanders Creek, before and after the creek was dammed to create Pat Mayse Lake. That was a lot of fun, too.
There are seven books in the Red River Mysteries series, and I own all of them, or I did. I loaned the first in the series, “The Rock Hole,” the one Kirkus Reviews called “an accomplished first novel,” and one of the 12 best novels of 2011, to someone (I cannot for the life of me recall who it could have been) and I never got it back. Good thing it’s being re-released today with a new updated cover and a new introduction by the successful and noted award-winning Texas author Joe R. Lansdale. It’s available online at any number of book dealer web sites.
I hope to pick up a copy of the new/old book the next time Reavis has a book signing here in Paris. I don’t know when exactly that will be, with the pandemic and all, but I cannot wait to see how one of my favorite writers handles wearing a face-mask over that handlebar mustache of his. I cannot wait to hear him expound on that subject.
