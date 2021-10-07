It’s time to say this, although I never thought I would need to.
Dear health care workers, physicians, PAs, NPs, CNAs, LPNs, RNs, APRNs, etc., if you stood your ground and refused to take these vaccines as a condition of your continued employment and have been dismissed or forced to resign as a result, please do not let it happen in silence and darkness.
Get loud!
Post on social media, write letters to the editor(s), talk boldly and bluntly with your patients and friends and acquaintances. Let us know who you are, what you have done and what you have sacrificed.
Your patients — past, current and future — need to know. We cannot help and support you if you do not let us know.
It’s a matter of respect. Your skills did not suddenly atrophy. Your conscience did not self-destruct. Your oath was not wantonly violated. We know that, we respect that and we support that. And as much as possible, we’ve got your back.
I know it won’t be easy, but know this! Even if it means under-the-table negotiating, many of us will make every effort to seek out and use your services, and pay as much as we can for them in the absence of insurance coverage. You may get paid in chickens, eggs, sausage or in-kind services, but we’ll do everything we can for you.
From the in-house clinic here at The Paper Radio, thank you for what you do.
Dan Beard
Paris
