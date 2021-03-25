Well, if you are older, you will understand exactly what I’m talking about this week. If you are young, you will simply smile patiently and think it’s never going to happen to you. And if you are between the two stages, you will feel a ripple of apprehension because similar little things may be arising in your life.
What am I babbling about? How the things that thrill us change, that’s what.
Oh, we’ve all heard the jokes about “I actually went into a room and remembered what I went there for. Sure it was the bathroom, but still.” And we’ve all known or done the obituary scan. You know, you grab the paper, whether hard copy or online edition, and go straight to the obituaries. I can honestly say that I haven’t developed that habit yet, but my husband often does. We have friends who peruse each and every obit diligently.
Yes, aging changes us. There is no way around it. Whether physical or mental changes, different things happen or delight us.
Gone may be our thrill at a new, deep cut blouse or sky high mini-skirt or anticipating a night out with buddies partying. Instead, it may be joy over a new riding lawn tractor or learning that you can, indeed, enlarge the size of the print on your e-mails and text messages.
Buying a vehicle usually changes from being able to afford and pay the insurance on the latest low-slung sports car or mile-high pickup to something more basic. Basic, as in “can you get in or out of it without a hoist?”
I overheard a couple of ladies, both late middle age, discussing readers the other day. “Readers?” I thought. I expected to hear some book titles flung out. It finally hit me they were having a very animated discussion about over the counter reading glasses. Price, strength and style were worthy of analysis.
Now my husband, Thomas, and I have passed from middle age to old age verging on ancient. How do I know this less than exciting fact? The other day he came to me holding a small container with pure delight on his face.
“I have the coolest thing ever,” he exclaimed.
“What’s that?”
“This ear wax cleaning system,” he gushed. “It just works great, and it’s so simple.”
I don’t know quite what I was expecting, but it was not — no — it just was not an ear wax cleaner.
Yes, it’s official. We’re old. Because what could be more, well, old agey than that?
