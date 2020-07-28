In response to those waxing mournfully over “destroying our history, both good and bad,” I’d like to point out that statues do not preserve history insofar as they glorify parts of it.
Also, the statues are not works of great art; they were mass-produced by the Daughters of the Confederacy. The Daughters of the Confederacy are also the reason the “Lost Cause” was taught at all. They white-washed the history and lobbied to be taught to Southerners. The Civil War was very explicitly not about states’ rights. Just Google “Lost Cause,” and you’ll see why it’s hogwash.
Others have lamented the fact that we, the South, cannot laud our heroes, and liken them to Martin Luther King Jr. That’s double racist. These “heroes” were fighting for the right to own people. And they should not be glorified in parks and on corners and on courthouse lawns, unlike MLK who was a true hero.
Martin Luther King Jr. was born in the south. He is a Southern hero. Stop comparing him to racists who died trying to own people like him.
Ethan Barnard
Paris
(0) comments
