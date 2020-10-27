As a young adult, I often get asked what my “five-year plan” is. Where do I expect myself to be? What are my goals? I usually don’t have an answer because the future is blurry and confusing for me. But the past isn’t. Today, I’m looking back at a fight I conquered five years ago, and giving myself a pat on the back for the work it took to get there.
Five years ago, when I was 17, I finally beat my long battle with bulimia, an eating disorder, and here I am today, happier, healthier, heavier and most importantly, alive.
While my eating disorder truly reared its ugly head in high school, I’ve been uncomfortable in my own skin since before I can remember. I’ve always felt too big, too wide, too tall — like I took up too much space. And I’m not alone in that. The National Eating Disorders Association has found that by 6 years old, many girls begin to become concerned about their body shape or weight. Forty to 60% of girls ages 6 to 12 “are concerned about their weight or about becoming too fat.” I fell right in that category, and it only worsened as I got older.
Each month from the time I was about 12, I would get a glossy new copy of Seventeen magazine in the mail, and my sister and I would pore over it, looking at all of the dazzling makeup products, challenging hairstyles and trying-too-hard outfits. But all I could really see were the models’ bodies. I’d cut out their pictures and look in the mirror to see if maybe we resembled each other. We never did.
I had strong thighs that allowed me to outrun other girls on the soccer field and push down a springboard in my diving classes. I had big arms that gave me the power to lift anything I chose. But my warped ideas of what I should’ve looked like robbed me of seeing all of that power I had and turned my image in the mirror into a sneering face of disgust. Those things wouldn’t matter unless I was a waif.
Eating disorders manifest in different ways for every person, but some key ones to look out for are nervousness about eating around other people, frequent fluctuations in weight, calluses or cuts on knuckles from induced vomiting, food rituals, like not allowing certain foods to touch on a plate, or a withdrawal from social interaction.
For me, it was not only vomiting, but excessive exercise and gradually limiting the types of foods I could eat until I was completely vegan — which I get is great for some people, but I was doing it for all the wrong reasons. (And now I can eat cheese again. What’s not to love about that?)
I’m one of the lucky ones who made it through, but some people deal with eating disorders their entire lives, and some lives are ended by them. Anorexia is the most lethal of all psychiatric disorders, with a risk of death four times higher than major depressive disorders. Catching an eating disorder early isn’t just life changing for those suffering from them, but it can be lifesaving.
If you see someone in your life, particularly a young woman, whose behaviors around eating have changed or who begins to exhibit signs of an eating disorder, the best time to reach out is now. Support from those you love can change the course of a life — I know it did mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.