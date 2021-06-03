After reading my column last week, Sally Boswell, whose desk is across from mine, exclaimed, “you’ve written a commencement speech.” And, it kind of was. I’ve had graduation on the brain a little bit, so why not? This week, there’s been so much happening, I haven’t really been able to focus on just one thing, so I’m bringing you a hodgepodge.
After all the attention on Mars, which I’ve contributed quite a bit to in my own little way, NASA has now focused on our other neighboring planet, Venus.
Venus has been chosen for two new robotic missions. DaVinci Plus and Veritas will be the first two trips to the hottest planet in our solar system since 1978, according to NASA’s press release. DaVinci will test the atmosphere and see if the planet ever had an ocean or was even habitable. Veritas, the second mission, will try to map the surface of Venus, which is hot enough to melt lead.
Naomi Osaka has stepped out of the French Open after refusing to do pre-game press conferences. She cited her mental health as the reason behind the move, and leadership at the French Open basically told her, “suck it up, buttercup,” so she peaced out. I say good for her. Lately, a lot of professional sports have tried to talk a good game on supporting the mental health of their players but have actually done very little to change things. Detractors have said she should just cry into her pile of money, but I think they’re jealous jerks. Osaka is in a sport that is overwhelmingly white, and up-and-comers like her and Coco Gauff get a lot of questions that make me side-eye.
One reporter before the French Open asked Gauff: “You are often compared to the Williams sisters. Maybe it’s because you’re Black, but I guess it’s because you’re talented and maybe American, too. We could have a final between you and Serena. Is it something you hope for? I mean, 22 years separate you girls.” Or like questions that were asked of Maria Sharpova in her day, about “how she was basically a pin-up.” Sexist, racist questions like that really don’t belong in a press conference about an international sport.
In something much less serious, I love John Oliver. The former contributor for “The Daily Show” has had his own show on HBO for a while now called “Last Week Tonight, which is basically a more long-form version of The Daily Show, and it has issued a lot of silly challenges to major corporations, just for the sake of comedy. In its latest charge, Oliver had a Memorial Day special 7-minute rant about how there was little innovation in cereals nowadays. He specifically called out Cheerios for being so boring. In the challenge, Oliver offered the General Mills cereal brand a promise to deliver $25,000 to the charity of its choice if the marketing team tweeted out “F—- you.” to just one of its followers, and he’ll double it if they tagged a non-famous person for the tweet.
In response, Cheerios said it was a “family brand so we can’t drop the F-bomb. We’ll donate $50,000 to @nokidhungry.” The brand also said it would donate $50,000 to the charity of Oliver’s choice if he would tweet “Families make good go round.”
Well, Oliver likes to just make it weird. It’s kind of his schtick. He complied with the request, but also included photos of families like the Mansons and the Menendez brothers. Cheerios did follow through, though, with their $50,000 to No Kid Hungry.
