House Bill 20, a law that would restrict how social media companies moderate their content, will not take effect today after it was blocked by a U.S. District Court judge who said the First Amendment protects social media platforms’ right to moderation. He also rejected the defendants’ argument that such companies are “common carriers,” like phone companies and cable providers.
The bill was introduced in the Texas House by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, after accusations that major tech companies had an anti-conservative bias, and those calls reached a fever pitch after Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9, the bill would ban platforms with more than 50 million monthly users in the U.S. from removing a user over a “viewpoint” and require them to publicly report information about content removal and account suspensions, The Texas Tribune reported.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman pumped the brakes on the law because of its issues, including which platforms it targeted — only those with 50 million monthly users. It’s a discriminatory line in the sand you won’t find in other “common carrier” laws. If you are a phone company in the U.S., you must transmit a user’s voice from one point to another without changing the form or content of that voice, in compliance with Federal Communications Commission rules because you are deemed a “common carrier.” Size doesn’t matter. Also, the 50 million user threshold violates the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, a point made in the lawsuit.
Speaking of “common carriers,” the defendants’ arguments compared tech companies to phone companies and cable providers, essentially trying to classify tech companies as telecommunication services rather than information services. Keep in mind, however, the internet itself is not a utility, whereas phone and cable services are. Rather, the internet is an information service. Like a public library. And public libraries moderate what content you’ll find inside.
Unlike public libraries, however, tech companies are not government entities, and therefore cannot be sued for infringing on First Amendment rights because the First Amendment only forbids infringement by the government.
America is a free market country, and anyone who believes that big social media companies are trampling anyone’s voice is free to start their own social media company. Several attempts have been made, including Parler, which was originally built on another company’s technology before it was taken down and later relaunched on its own technology, and Gettr, a microblogging Twitter clone founded by former President Donald Trump aide Jason Miller with extremely lax content moderation rules.
It’s also worth noting that Texas isn’t the only state to pass a law attempting to control social media. A similar law in Florida also was blocked by a U.S. District judge who said it potentially violated the First Amendment rights of tech platforms.
All of this doesn’t mean that you, as a social media user, shouldn’t question the actions of Big Tech. You should — not only are you a customer if you’re using the platform, but you’re also selling them your personal data in exchange for free use. As customers, you can keep social media accountable in a way the government can’t and shouldn’t in the same manner as any other business, by deciding whether to do business with them at all.
Klark Byrd
