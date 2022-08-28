Mary Madewell Headshot

My heart goes out to those leaders in our community who have to make the tough decisions time and time again. And, the decisions that need to be made at all levels of government whether it be the city, county or one of our school districts, are just going to get more difficult as time goes by and this community suffers the growing pains that are sure to come our way with a growing population.

The county budget hearing last week served as an example of the difficulty leaders face as hard decisions have to be made. I applaud the county judge, the commissioners, the county clerk, our sheriff and our district judge for their interactions at last week’s hearings. I commend commissioners for their decisions; the county clerk for standing up for her employees and asking hard questions; and the sheriff and district judge for reminding commissioners of challenging times ahead and for lending their support and suggesting ways to meet those challenges.

