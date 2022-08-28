My heart goes out to those leaders in our community who have to make the tough decisions time and time again. And, the decisions that need to be made at all levels of government whether it be the city, county or one of our school districts, are just going to get more difficult as time goes by and this community suffers the growing pains that are sure to come our way with a growing population.
The county budget hearing last week served as an example of the difficulty leaders face as hard decisions have to be made. I applaud the county judge, the commissioners, the county clerk, our sheriff and our district judge for their interactions at last week’s hearings. I commend commissioners for their decisions; the county clerk for standing up for her employees and asking hard questions; and the sheriff and district judge for reminding commissioners of challenging times ahead and for lending their support and suggesting ways to meet those challenges.
As a side note, and to further understand the Commissioners’ Court reasoning in increasing some county employee pay more than others, as pointed out by the county clerk, I studied the 2022 Edition Salary Survey published by the Texas Association of Counties. I discovered the pay of several Lamar County employees was way below what other counties our size pay. The court did this year what the City of Paris did a year ago to bring salaries more in line and to be competitive in the current job market.
As both the sheriff and district judge noted, county leaders need to address several difficult issues going forward such as the need for more deputies on the streets and a jail capable of meeting the needs of a growing female population and increasing mental and other health issues. There is a need in our juvenile justice system for a facility to house juveniles here rather than send them off, away from families and local support.
The need for increased fire response will grow as volunteer firefighters age and it becomes more and more difficult to recruit volunteers. As the city and county have addressed the need for adequate ambulance service in the past, I am hopeful some type arrangement can be worked out to assist our volunteer departments.
I am encouraged by the effort city and county officials are currently making in their discussions about a possible collaboration for a fuel farm on recently purchased county property There quite possibly could be other cooperative arrangements and other ways that the strategically placed piece of property could be used to save taxpayer dollars.
No matter what challenges may be ahead, our elected and appointed leaders will face criticism for their decisions. And, I imagine our elected county officials came away from Monday night’s budget hearing questioning whether they made the right decisions.
I want to share some words of encouragement found on social media last week that I find quite appropriate.
“Leadership, the most lonely, rewarding feeling in the world,” Prairiland High School athletic director Steven Weddle wrote. “You hate having to be the bad guy and don’t intend it that way, but know ultimately it’s required for the good of the whole.
“You are questioned by those that know better ways but in reality they haven’t been in the fire to even know the struggle. In the end, you do your best without a lot of accolades other than laying your head on the pillow at night and having that moment when you know every single thing you did that day was selfless and hope it helped someone. Then you close your eyes and think, ‘I’ll do better tomorrow.’”
Keep up the good work, county officials.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.