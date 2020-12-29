Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 48F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.