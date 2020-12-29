Texas may be the second-largest contributor to the nation’s gross domestic product, but the state isn’t like the federal government. Texas cannot run a budget deficit. The Legislature is required by state law to approve a balanced budget — a task that will be complicated by revenue shortfalls as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to slow the virus’s spread.
It’s been reported that sales tax revenues, the largest part of the state’s budget, fell in the second half of the 2020 fiscal year by 4.8%. Other streams of revenue were down by nearly half. In July, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state looked to end the biennium with a nearly $4.6 billion deficit. In November, he said there will be more money than previously expected, but he didn’t specify, The Texas Tribune reported.
The Legislature was working with a rosey economic outlook in the last biennium, which led to increased spending, particularly for education. The risk that education spending might be cut has not been lost on Texas House Rep. Gary VanDeaver, who in August said Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are on board with trying to prevent cuts to public education funding. However, VanDeaver also acknowledged difficult decisions will have to be made.
Left to their own devices, lawmakers may not make the best financial decisions for rural Texans. The adage of the squeaky wheel getting the oil is true, and often the cacophony of voices from the state’s major cities drown out those of rural representatives. It’s up to constituents to boost those voices, and there’s several ways to do it. Write VanDeaver or State Sen. Bryan Hughes, or call their offices. Write letters to the editor (that the letter is printed in the newspaper carries extra weight in Austin). Let them know your priorities so the Legislature can work for all Texans, not just those in the most populous areas.
Klark Byrd
