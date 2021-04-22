Sometimes — actually, often — local governance hinges on tiny, nitty-gritty details, proposed by someone who lives in town, who saw a problem and who decided to try to fix it.
Think, for a moment, about driving down a city street, any city street. Does it have a curb? What about a sidewalk? Is there a drainage ditch nearby? What is the condition of the road? What kind of signs are posted? Is that home’s fence-line a little too close to the road, maybe creating a hazard for people who are walking? Can that neighbor open a business there? How old is that house on the corner?
Last week, The Paris News ran an article calling for residents of Paris to consider joining a board or commission, and I actively encourage anyone who has the least bit of interest to look into it. Because of my somewhat unusual perch on the edge of local politics, I often see much more about what goes on in meetings than other people and what goes into local governance.
There’s plenty of people walking around town thinking, “well, why doesn’t the city fix (blank)?” without the least clue about how that would happen. What they need to understand is there’s a committee (or commission or board) for that.
Does something need to be done about that traffic light not working? The Traffic Commission is available. Does that house absolutely need to be torn down? The Building and Standards Commission is here to help. Want to do more for police officers and local firefighters? Just go to the Civil Service Commission. Do you have ideas about what you’d like to see at the library? The Library Advisory Board makes recommendations about library services. Should the city work to save that old house on the corner? The Historic Preservation Committee is who you should talk to.
So many seemingly small things about life in the city limits are decided in committees or by commissions or boards, and a lot of times, people just shrug and go, “what can I do?” Well, you can get involved to start.
Most of these commissions meet maybe once a month. Some meet once every quarter. And these are groups of people that give recommendations to City Council about everything from how tall a structure in someone’s backyard can be to whether the library gets funding for more audiobooks.
And the people on these boards and commissions aren’t political animals. They’re just people, who happen to live in Paris, who want to see the city succeed and be a nice place to live. They could be anyone. That guy selling you a sandwich could be on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The business owner down the road could be on the Band Commission, because he loves supporting the Paris Municipal Band.
Want to help? Visit the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/r44v5nt5 for a list of city boards and commissions seeking new members.
