I hit an unavoidable milestone recently. Not quite like smacking into a wall. More like sploonching into a runaway truck ramp with all the style and grace of a ’67 Dodge pickup with a steering box worn to estimation only. Not a lot of fanfare or drama, and the rest of the universe took little or no notice of it. Which is exactly as it should be.
I suppose, it could be described as completion of a grand total of 362,080,000,000 miles traveled around the sun, give or take astronomical pocket change. If I cared enough to do the math, I could tell you how far I’ve gone both laterally and circularly around the center of this galactic plane, too. But I don’t. There was a time when my brother and myself, and a double handful of friends sat around the kitchen table with his spanking new Sears scientific calculator, the Encyclopedia Britannica and a roll of toilet paper, and set ourselves to figure out how many sheets it would take — one stacked upon the other — (barring tidal forces and gravitational compression) to reach to the moon at perigee. I don’t remember the number, but I recall even the exponent had a seriously silly string of zeros behind it.
All those circumsolar miles have had consequences. OK, maybe a series of sketchy decisions and worse lifestyle choices had a lot to do with it, too. Either way, here I am, old, fat, ugly, balding, given to snorts and scowls and deeply steeped in cantankerous curmudgeonry. It’s all starting to resemble an old grade school joke rendered tragically true by time. My nose runs, my feet smell. Additionally my joints crunch, my ears ring and drool and dribble are openly snickering at me whilst warming up in the bullpen. Sum all that up and you’ve got a pretty accurate working picture.
As a result, over the years my contact list has winnowed and re-sorted itself. Ranked by contact frequency, in the top tier I’m on a significant first name basis with multiple pharmacists, phlebotomists, lab techs, PAs, NPs, MDs and assorted doctors’ office staff.
I guess that means I don’t get out much anymore. That all sort of changes a body’s social life. When you find you’re swapping porch gardening book suggestions and casserole recipes with the billing director at the doctor’s office, know that it may not have been exactly where you thought you were going to end up, nor where you particularly wanted to go, but you have indeed arrived.
Covid-19 inspired eatery shutdowns and draconian table limit plans don’t help. A big night out around here these days involves driving a half dozen miles into town for an ice cream cone, then driving back home to finish eating it. Yeah, buddy! Whoop-dee-doo! A genuine par-tee animal! Just so long as I’m home, chores are done and I’m into my Spider-Man jammies by 1930 hours. Snoring usually commences right around 2015, and may or may not be intentional. It just happens. I’ve learned over the past few years it’s not a good idea to sit in an especially comfortable chair after 1700 hours. Nap attacks are sneaky buggers.
Among other manifestations is the sudden loss of words, which dash off the tip of your tongue and hide behind your eye teeth where you can’t find ’em until you wake up at 0330 hours and can’t think of anything else. During the incident, however, you get to stand there all flibberty-lipped, mouth moving like a beached guppy. It’s a lot like searching your pockets for the car keys whilst transferring them from one hand to the other to do it — embarrassing, but inevitable.
Another manifestation of wee hour wake-ups are random thoughts that seem profound at the time but suffer by light of day. A few nights ago, this gem. “Probably one of the more esoteric differences between the high country and down here is the fact that up there, your glasses fog when you come inside in the winter, and down here, they fog when you step outside in the summer.”
So, my navel is now well gazed — and the chickens still need fed.
From the fluff bucket here at the Paper Radio, this year’s annual hard log entry will thus be signed off with, “Date noted, chronometer rewound. No further remarks.”
