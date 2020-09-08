It seems that once I decided,
In whose hands I would put my fate.
I couldn’t help but to think back,
To when God and I would debate.
God and I discussed my skills,
The ability to carry the football.
I could run like the wind,
And knock a man down to his fall.
I enjoyed playing the game,
And the cheers of the crowd.
But I would sometimes forget,
God whispers and doesn’t speak loud.
I endured for years on the field,
Pleasing self, family, and friends.
Fame and fortune came my way,
All those blessings that God sends.
But every now and then,
A stumbling block came my way.
It wasn’t the type I could avoid,
Like those tackled on game day.
Many doors that would normally open,
Became few and far between.
I guess I didn’t heed the warning,
To consider what this would mean.
Just a lesson to those of us,
Who must endure life’s storms.
Always put your trust in God,
Who sends messages in many forms.
Mary Brown
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.