I have always thought that mothers have to be the strongest people on the planet. Since so many moms work for the public now, the idea of working, cooking, parenting and generally keeping a household going is a daunting test of strength. Don’t get me wrong, I love the amount of help most dads give today. Dads step up to the plate these days. Still, it’s a fact that today’s high pressure world makes raising a family complicated and busy.
But I have been working with and I know several single mothers and my opinion is that these young women can move mountains!
Working at the Covid Center I spend a lot of time with a divorced mother of three. Her oldest is five, her youngest only two.
With her permission I can make this statement. Her ex-husband is absolutely no help. That includes child support. It’s all on her, basically.
I’ve known her for a year now. And every day I work with this young woman I am amazed at her cheerful, determined outlook.
Life is a constant juggling act for her and millions of other young women. She works two jobs, one full time and another on weekends. She is frugal, balancing her budget carefully. If she spends a little more than was budgeted one week you can be sure she cuts back on something else the next week. That cutback is always something of hers, not the kids. She rents a modest house and avoids a car payment when I know she would not only love, but really needs a new car.
Somehow, though she carves out time to be a wonderful mom, too. Her little boy started T-Ball this year, so she was there for every game. She is endlessly patient with all three. She pours love on her kids like water on the thirsty earth. And I’ve been privileged to watch them bloom.
At times I’ve watched her juggle daycare and lining up family to pick up her oldest from kindergarten and I’ve marveled at her ability to “make it happen”.
She could get much needed rest by sleeping late on Sundays, instead she rises, gets the three youngsters dressed in their adorable Sunday best, and heads to church. She’s a devout Christian and takes her responsibility to raise her children in church seriously.
Speaking of responsibility, think about hers. She has the total responsibility to bring these beautiful children up, to see they are educated, housed, disciplined and moulded into adults! That’s scary enough when there are two parents. Yes, she has family support. But she tries not to take advantage of family. She knows this is her responsibility.
She still seems undaunted. She seldom complains. A few times I have seen her where I thought “this is it, she’s going to crumble.”
I know there is no way I could handle all that was facing her without just letting out a heartfelt scream! Instead, she takes a deep breath, shakes her head once, looks at the Bible verse she has posted on her desk. Then she presses forward.
Every day she comes to work with a smile and a pleasant “good morning”. She is unfailingly polite with the people who come to the center. And honestly, occasionally that takes a lot of effort. Working with the public can be stressful.
Dating? Yes, she does, although her busy life makes it difficult to do at times. One thing is carved in stone though. Her children come first and foremost.
The other two single moms that I know are much the same. They grab extra hours or overtime at every opportunity. They work part time jobs in addition to their full time ones. Their children come first. They plan, they budget and they juggle. They do without so their kids can take part in band, sports or go to church camp.
Parenting is hard enough without doing it alone. I know that thousands of brave young women pray for guidance every night. I know they sometimes wonder how they will manage. And I know something else. They have dreams. Dreams of careers that would alleviate their financial worries. Dreams of a man who will be part of their life, and, more importantly, their youngsters lives. Dreams of being able to have a vacation or a new home.
And I believe many of them will achieve their goals and dreams. Because they are strong, intelligent and have a work ethic that is rock solid.
Don’t talk to me about the “useless young people “ of today. I see way too many people like my friend and coworker.
These women can do amazing things. They possess a strength beyond belief. They can move mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.