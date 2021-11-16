It’s been pretty chilly the last few mornings, and I, for one, am loving it.
After a long, hot summer with day after day of high-90 degree weather — leading to triple digit electric bills brought on from trying to stay cool enough at my apartment — I have whole-heartedly welcomed the cool weather. The next time I get a bill from the electric company, I will expect my utilities to have decreased considerably, thank you very much.
In the more temperate months of the year — fall and spring — I am in no rush at all to crank up the HVAC. I can stay comfortable with fans and with lighter clothing until well into May, most years, and in the fall I can stay warmer much longer into the season simply by putting on an extra layer or a pair of slippers or dragging up a couch blanket. Not having the air conditioner/heater unit whining away in my apartment makes me a happy camper, indeed.
Of course, since this is Texas, home of the “short-sleeve Christmas,” cooler weather is nothing to be taken for granted. Since the first of this month, we’ve had several days with highs in the mid-70s, and as I sit and write this, the temperature is once again hovering in that same neighborhood. Today, the temperature is forecast to be in the high 70s, as it is for tomorrow, as well.
But, by the time we here in Paris get up Thursday morning, we should expect the weather to be more fall-like once more, with highs through Sunday, at least, forecast for the low to mid-60s.
According to our records here at the newspaper office, the record high for today is 81, and the record low 19 — that one was set in 1911. That winter, and the one after it, were quite cold, as I have read in some of the records.
In October 1912, temperatures hit record lows for 14 days in a row, starting Oct. 10 and running through Oct. 23. Reading the records, it appears that November 1959 was a chilly one as well, with five record low temperatures recorded at that time.
The coldest record low for the month of November of any year here in Paris was 11 degrees, set on the 11th, in 1950.
Record highs in Paris during the month of November are almost uniformly in the mid-80s, with a smattering of low 80s and a few high 80s and a lone reading in the high 70s. The hottest day on record for any day in November is 93, set on Nov. 11 — of all things — 1911.
I cannot imagine what was going on meteorologically back in 1911 and 1912. Over the years I have noticed that those two years have more record lows than any other years, and a quick Google brings up references to the Great Blue Norther of Nov. 11, 1911. It also brings up entries for the 1911 Eastern North America heat wave in July of that year.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says for Oklahoma and Texas of 2021-22 that “(w)inter will be colder than normal, especially in the south, with the coldest periods in mid- to late November, mid- and late December, and early and late January.”
After last year’s “February Freeze,” let’s hope we do not have another one like that.
