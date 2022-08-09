Awhile back the Democrats decided it would be a good idea to tax “unrealized gains.” so “rich people” would pay taxes on stocks, bonds, property, Bitcoin, etc., not when they were sold but simply when their value went up.
Our Republican reps screamed like stuck pigs. “Who will you loot next?” cried Ted Cruz when it was suggested that Elon Musk made too much money. It was a proposition that was deemed irrational, immoral and possibly unconstitutional. I agree. I wish someone would up that strongly for me. I am told that my property value increased by $44,000. I did not sell my property nor have I made any money on my property. No one has even offered to buy my property. I have looked and there is no trace of that $44,000 in my bank account and yet I am paying taxes on that “unrealized gain.”
