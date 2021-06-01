I had occasion the other day to contemplate the wonder that is a fried potato.
I am a diabetic, and I am aware of the fact that potatoes are not on the list of encouraged fare for diabetics. As a rule, I do limit the amount of taters I eat and how they are prepared when I do, but there are few things I crave more than a good fried potato.
French fries are a part of my childhood memories, as they most assuredly are for all American kids of any age, but I do not, as a child, ever recall eating french fries my mother made at home. French fries were a treat, reserved for those times when we ate out.
When we lived in northern Indiana, which we did until we moved to Texas when I was in the second grade, Mom worked at a place called The Box O’ Chicken, a drive-in not very far at all from the house. As you might expect from the name, the specialty of the joint was fried chicken, served in a box — with french fries. I have many fond memories of sitting on one of the stools at the counter inside as I munched on a chicken leg and some crispy, deep-fried french fries with plenty of ketchup while my mother visited with her friends, the ones who were actually working that evening.
I do recall that when I actually got my first taste of “the colonel’s” fried chicken, it tasted a whole lot like the chicken at “The Box,” with the skin sort of wet and messy. It wasn’t until we moved to Texas that I was introduced to true southern-fried chicken with a crust so crunchy it could cut your gum if you weren’t careful.
It was in Texas, also, that I was introduced to pan-fried potatoes. My Memaw Boswell was a great cook, and she taught my mother how to cook Texas-style.
Mom learned how to cook in Indiana and her cooking style was pretty bland. Her mom always served a standard working class, meat-and-potatoes fare, not spicy at all, and way over-salted, usually. My mom’s idea of a meal was a roasted or baked meat, sometimes with a brown gravy, but not always; a starch, almost always potatoes, boiled and buttered, except on Sundays when they were mashed; one additional side, most likely green beans or peas, corn or carrots, again, buttered; and a side salad, made up of iceberg lettuce, a bit of tomato and some french or Thousand Island dressing. With white bread. That’s it.
My Memaw took her in hand, taught her how to pan fry, how to cook greens and red beans and okra, bake cornbread and whip up a tasty pan of cream gravy. And she taught her how to make home-fries in a cast iron skillet.
Memaw’s home fries — she called them skillet taters — were crunchy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside and dripping with the bacon grease she cooked them in. There were usually onions in those skillet fries. Bacon and onions is a fragrance I am still addicted to.
My mom learned her Texas cookin’ lessons well, but she never really abandoned her own mother’s cooking lessons, not entirely. Her chili recipe, for instance, had kidney beans in it. Not pinto beans, like some people, even the truest of meat-and-spice Texas-purists sometimes use. And her cornbread had a healthy measure of sugar in it, and sometimes — sometimes — a can of creamed corn to boot.
My mom learned to make a great creamed potato, thanks to her mother-in-law, but she continued to make those boiled potatoes with butter on occasion. She also made au gratin potatoes, scalloped potatoes — one has cheese, the other doesn’t — hash-browned potatoes and baked potatoes. She also made home fries, and my favorite, potato patties made from leftover creamed potatoes with some chopped up onion and a bit of egg and flour. It was delicious, all of it.
I miss my mom’s cooking and my grandmother’s cooking, and I miss potatoes — a lot. I still eat potatoes on occasion, like I did the other day, a nice big pile of them, fried just right with lots of ketchup, not too salty, but nice and greasy.
Sometimes you simply have to give in and eat what makes you happy. Not all the time, just sometimes.
