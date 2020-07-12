Rob Spencer gets it, as indicated by the words he spoke last week at an Arthur Family Remembrance Ceremony.
You may recall that 100 years ago, on July 6, 1920, an Anglo mob took brothers Herman and Irvin Arthur from the Lamar County Jail, tied them to a flagpole at the Lamar County Fairgrounds and burned them alive before dragging their bodies through the Black community.
Last Sunday during the remembrance ceremony, the First United Methodist Church pastor shared information from church history about the horrendous event, one of several events from Paris’ dark past that continues to bring hurt to our community, and to descendants of the Arthur family and others.
The ceremony at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial brought descendants of the Arthur family together with Melinda Watters, a great-great-granddaughter of John H. Hodges, the Arthur family’s landlord. The Arthur brothers killed the landlord, along with his son, William Hodges, in a gunfire exchange over a sharecropper dispute.
Spencer, an organizer of the newly formed Community Remembrance Coalition, along with Watters and local pastors Shay Bills of St. Paul Baptist Church and Gary Savage of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, told how some First Methodist members tried to prevent the lynching while others participated in it.
Before apologizing personally to Arthur family members for his inadequacies of the past, and for the role some members of his church played 100 years ago, Spencer talked about white privilege and the importance of speaking up for justice and equality.
“Equality can feel like oppression when all you know is white privilege, and white privilege in America has meant the luxury of remaining silent about racism as it literally destroys Black lives,” Spencer said. “Friends, white voices must be lifted up; white voices must learn to crawl out of our holes and learn to speak for liberty and justice for all.
“We must learn to speak even when we know our lives will be changed, even though our families may be disrupted, friendships will be lost, incomes will be altered,” Spencer continued. “It is far beyond time for white voices to justly show up.”
The pastor delivered a powerful message as he personally apologized to the dozen or so Arthur descendants in the audience Sunday afternoon, and to those who remain in Chicago where the family fled after the lynching.
“I am sorry for the role I have played and the times I have been silent and barely scratched the surface of what needed to be said; when my voice should have been louder than it was,” he said.
“We can not undo the past, but we can make a commitment to work on our stuff here in Paris so we can move forward to a better future.”
Hopefully, Rob Spencer’s personal apology will resonate throughout this community in a way that brings a new understanding of racial injustice and that promotes action on the part of us all to initiate changes as needed in law enforcement, in our schools, in our criminal justice system, and in our businesses and industries.
Let’s start by moving that Confederate statue from the Lamar County Courthouse lawn to a more appropriate historical location, hopefully the Sam B. Maxey House.
