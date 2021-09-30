First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE in Paris, would like to invite the public to a couple of special events happening this month.
On Sunday morning, Oct. 10, at our 10:50 a.m. morning service, Country Christian music star Curtis Grimes will be giving his Christian Testimony and singing a couple of his Christian music hits. Also that same morning, local talented vocalist Trava Coston Drake will be singing a special musical song.
Grimes just recently appeared on the national TV show “The 700 Club,” where he shared his testimony and received many positive reviews.
On Sunday night, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church is hosting “Socks for the Homeless Concert” featuring Nashville artist Christian Davis, who traveled with the group Daily and Vincent for seven years before launching his own solo career. The cost of admission is one or more pairs of new socks for the homeless, which will be given to the Lamar County Homeless Coalition.
Thanks to some of our local support we already have over 600 pairs of new socks committed before the event.
Please mark your calendars, and we hope to see several of you at one or more of these special events.
One of our mottos is “Kindness Builds Bridges,” and we are thankful for the many kind and caring individuals in our church and in this community.
Ronnie A. Nutt
First Christian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.