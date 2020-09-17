I suppose there’s some who can do it, but for me, it’s hard to consider being either agnostic or atheistic when I’m on the tractor mowing in the predawn cool of a September morning. Even though I like to vary the direction I cut, on those mornings, it’s a safe bet I’ll be running the long path west to east. Each turn on the west end brings me back around to directly face the sunrise and to freshly admire the fantastic show as God paints the spanking new day in glowing multichromatic splendor.
On the days which herald the right kind of clouds for the celestial colors to bounce off of and clear air to harbor particularly vivid hues, I’ve been known to mow with my camera slung around my neck. On those days, however, all the attention to the sky tends to play hob with the linearity of my cut lines, and the serpentine tracks left behind bear witness to that until the next time I sharpen the blades and pay better attention to the job at hand. I’ve also learned to stop the tractor and shut it off to shoot pictures. Sitting (or standing) on an idling diesel platform doesn’t do the longish exposure times any good at all.
If you drive by the place and see those twisted trails, it’s a good bet you either missed a great sunrise, or if it’s been cloudy, I was stuck inside my own head that morning trying to cajole the deadline insensitive muse into giving me a hint of a fresh idea for a column. Either way, it was a matter of how I was wearing my hat. It was either happily pushed way back on my head or glumly pulled down over my brows.
The mower doesn’t care one way or the other. It just eats grass, weeds, grasshoppers, mud bug towers and fire ant mounds with equal abandon — including any hoses I forgot to move or pick up. One of these days I fear it may also eat one of the sprinkler heads if the active aerobic septic system chooses the wrong moment to pump out the final clear water holding tank. I understand the functioning efficiency of the system enough to avoid complete panic and revulsion, but it’s not an incident I’m looking forward to.
When Ed and his boys put the system in, I remember giving him several long scowls of skepticism and more than a few snorts of doubt. I’m still none too thrilled to have a system that is electricity dependent, but I do admit it’s a heck of a lot better than unexpectedly coming across malodorous soggy spots in a failing leach field. That said, I’m a convert. These modern active systems really are the bees knees and a heck of an improvement over the old way, but as an active system, they are subject to being, well, randomly active, and no matter what you’re pumping through them, RainBird sprinkler heads attract mower blades better than outdoor cat food bowls attract skunks.
Back on subject, the sunsets can be seriously spectacular around these parts too, but it can still get pretty warm during the day, and that sort of limits my desire to be out there putting on cross-hatched yard miles. It can get dark on you pretty quick, and although I’ve done it before, mowing by moonlight is an iffy proposition. If it’s too late in the evening, it can make you a little unpopular with the neighbors, and if you’ve got bright LED lighting on the tractor, the UV content can quickly irritate an intolerant response from the bee hives, too.
Not to mention the fact that the folks driving by on the highway will probably think you’re either desperate or nuts.
All patterns are subject to change, of course, but it seems to me although all 12 months have their shining moments, September, December and April around here tend to be graced with an abundance of shutter worthy daily bookends. And I suppose all you really have to do — both putting that theory to the test, and enjoying the view yourself — is make the time and take the time to be outdoors when it all happens.
From the celestial art observatory here at The Paper Radio, when the Good Lord puts the show on free of charge, it seems quite a shame not to get up — or stay up to admire it once in a while.
