None of us should be sitting here crossing our fingers that the region’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate will somehow fall, even if just for a day, below the 15% threshold that triggers an executive order to reduce capacity for local businesses. Yet, that’s where we are as Covid-19 cases climb and regional hospitals fill up.
On the cusp of having approved vaccines and after months of either following guidelines or railing against them, Covid-19 fatigue appears to have set in as cases are now surging in Northeast Texas. Fannin County is watching state data that today will determine if businesses have to reduce capacity, or in some cases close, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which set greater limts for counties in trauma service areas where the Covid-19 hospitalization rate is higher than 15% for seven consecutive days. Lamar, Delta and Red River counties won’t be far behind — the rates today and Friday will be the determining factor. The executive order would have kicked in today for that TSA had the rate not dipped to 14.84% on Friday.
Once the order is in effect, the hospitalization rate must fall below the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days before restrictions are relaxed.
This time of year is important for many, many businesses as consumers do their holiday shopping and boost those businesses into the black. The pandemic has made this year a financial struggle for many, and more than a few business owners are counting on the Christmas season to see them through. That will be all the more difficult if they are forced to reduce capacity or close because customers couldn’t be troubled to wear a mask or otherwise help reduce the spread of the virus.
And there’s the toll this surge in cases is taking on our health care workers. Hospitals in the region are full and finding a bed for Covid-19 patient is becoming more difficult.
We are a community. Our actions — or in the case of Covid-19 guidelines, our inactions — affect more than ourselves. Let’s show our businesses and our health care workers support by following the guidelines to help get this surge under control.
Klark Byrd
