For many years cancer treatment revolved around three major options; cut, burn, or poison.
Medical practitioners could attempt surgery
to remove a tumor, try a variety of chemicals that kill fast-growing cells or blast a tumor with doses of gamma radiation.
The science on all three options has evolved, and all three can still be very effective, but new weap- ons are springing up in this war.
Immunotherapies are becoming standard prac- tice, and the worlds of gene editing and synthet- ic biology are entering the mix.
Years ago, if I a doctor suggested injecting you with herpes to treat your cancer, it might sound crazy, but in today’s
world, things like this are no longer so crazy.
Recently, the results from a clinical trial con- ducted by researchers from the Institute of
Cancer Research, London, were announced at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
The researchers used
a genetically modified herpes simplex 1 virus (HSV1), named RP2, on a group of 39 patients with advanced melanomas and salivary gland cancers that had already spread.
The research results were promising, with 25% of the patients see- ing their cancer halted or cleared entirely.
Glandular and epithelial cell cancers seem a perfect fit for treatment with HSV1 since the virus is very good at infecting epithelial
cells naturally. However, RP2 is not
just your run-of-the-mill HSV1 virus; it is modi- fied in the lab to produce proteins that help your immune system fight cancer.
RP2 is being called a one-two punch because injecting a tumor with it directly impacts killing cancer cells by the virus simply doing its usual job of replicating and killing the cells.
However, RP2 also makes a few things researchers inserted into the genome that revs up your natural immune response.
Researchers inserted the genetic code for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody- like molecule. Once pro- duced, this molecule will bind with and block the action of CTLA-4, which
DR. JACK BROWN
Science Columnist
normally functions to inhibit our bod- ies’ T-Cell responses.
In short,
the anti- CTLA-4 molecule takes the brakes off your natural
virus was adding the genetic code for a gly- coprotein from the gib- bon ape leukemia virus, which is known as GALV-GP-R.
This protein will cause cells to fuse when they express it.
Connecting the cancer cells helps the immune system kill them and keeps them from metas- tasizing to other body areas.
So, there you have it, just your average day in the world of cellular and molecular biology research.
Take the old foe of her- pes, tweak its genome
a bit and send it after cancer.
Herpes is a great onco- lytic viral candidate because it has a large genome size that can be modified and is naturally
good at infecting cells. The herpes virus is not the only group of viruses
that are now being used to treat cancers.
As a group, the viruses in the war against can- cer are called oncolytic viruses.
If you get time, check out the BBC article “Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients.”
It covers the story of one patient in the trial named Krzysztof Wojkowski.
He was 39 and on end- of-life care for his cancer; this trial appears to have cured him fully, and he is still cancer free over one year later.
