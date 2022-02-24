The gardeners are restless. Young and old, flower aficionado or vegetable proponent, they, we, I am restless.
The year is balanced on the cusp of spring. It’s not there yet, in fact it’s likely some more snow and ice, high winds and bitter cold is still in store. The soil is still chilly.
But the temptations, the tiny teasers of spring, that most verdant of seasons, are hanging out their tender green fingers, their yellow heads. And oh, how we love it.
The daffodils have clusters blooming at the site of old, long vanished houses. The almost invisible tint of green grass is carefully shooting upward, still protected by the dead, tinder dry remnants of last year’s grass.
And humans who love growing things turn to — well, seed catalogs. Whether the old standby paper catalogs or online, gardeners begin perusing photos of beautiful blooms and lush, picture perfect vegetables. The pages flip, tempting us to splurge on something new. It’s OK, it’s something to eat. Or why not? It’s so beautiful.
Oh, the endless decisions. Should we try a new variety of sweet pepper this year? Or perhaps expand the garden area to include squash? Surely there is room for a new tree or two?
What about heirloom varieties? Whether fragrant heirloom roses from years ago or tomato varieties we’ve never seen before, the temptation is great to branch into new directions.
To further get gardeners’ blood pumping — it’s potato and onion planting time. There are few things more soul satisfying than turning over rich, loose soil and dropping those seed potato sections in, then covering them up. Visions of new potatoes, fried potatoes, baked and mashed potatoes dance in the minds of those who love growing things.
Soon the earth will warm and it will be time, after all frost danger is past, to plant marigolds and zinnias, cornflowers and all kinds of beautiful blooms.
Even more pleasant is a trip to the feed store or nursery. There are seed packets of near endless variety row upon row, and table after table of tender plants, just ready for nestling in the earth.
Decisions must be made. Does the ground need amending? Fertilizers added? Do you go home with bags of soil or peat moss?
Will last year’s garden gloves suffice or are they too worn? What about tools? The pruners broke, ahhhh, get new ones!
Existing plants now require attention. Roses should be pruned, hedges clipped, beds fed.
Tulips and hyacinths are pushing upward as well as daffodils. Larkspur and poppies may be rushing it a little, but they too have delicate seedlings emerging.
And for those, like me, who love wildflowers, it’s about to be a very special Texas time of year. Yes, the bluebonnet plants are already putting forth from their hard little seeds. The Indian paintbrush will be expanding from multiple roots and the crimson clover is just waiting for warmer days.
Frugal and early tillers of the soil may well have a head start on the rest of us. They have already started seeds and are growing plants on sunny windowsills or small greenhouses. Beans are sprouting, tomatoes and peppers too. What a delightful chore is the careful watering and turning of these fragile beginnings of food.
There is something elemental about gardening. It’s a rare person who doesn’t feel the pull of spring, of planting and sowing, of doing one of the most basic, productive things humans do.
Yes, the previews for spring’s great debut are showing now. Soon the faint glowing white of wild plums will be sprinkled along creeks and roadsides. Redbuds will foam forth in glorious abundance and even those who do not think much about cultivating crops, vegetables or flowers will be enchanted.
Enjoy, it’s going to be spring before we know it.
