I am not going to label myself a history buff as I don’t know a whole lot about the histories of anything. But I do know a little about a lot of histories, like say Texas’ past. So maybe I am a history “buffito.”
Whatever, I am always looking for historical places to visit.
For the longest time I had wanted to visit the Eisenhower birthplace. When I lived in Denton, which is now a historical memory, I alway thought I would get over there to Denison, but something “more fun” always came up for the weekend.
But a couple of weekends ago, I just up and went.
It is a very nice little park they have over there and it was pleasantly warm for a nice walk around the grounds with a red building cleverly called The Red Store. But you can’t go in there because it is now staff office and meeting space. Still, you can wander around it and say things like, “Well, isn’t this a nice shade of red. What shade do you think it is” and “So, this used to be a store. Well, I’ll be,” before wandering on to the more historical sites.
Next to the Red Store there is a much newer building called the pavilion and it has picnic tables, water fountains and restrooms.
The first white house you will come to is a gift shop/museum with a short video detailing President Dwight David Eisenhower’s short time in Texas after his birth and his rise to the White House in Washington.
There is a charge to go into the museum part of the building and to view the video, and to go inside the house where Eisenhower, who was later in life called Ike, was born.
From the gift shop/museum, it is but a short walk up a slight incline to the statue of the thirty-fourth president of the United States and next to that is the place of his birth. It is a tiny house with a small parlor, dining room, kitchen and bedroom downstairs and two small bedrooms upstairs, which you can’t go up and see because of what the tour guide called a wicked staircase.
The future president was born in a rent house on the wrong side of the tracks which were only a few yards from the wood-frame house.
Trains ran by almost constantly so there was always a battle with soot that the future president’s mother, Ida, had to deal with.
When Eisenhower was born in 1890 he joined two older brothers, his mom and dad and two boarders who stayed in one of the upstairs bedrooms. They were a married couple.
The Eisenhowers left Denison to head back to Kansas when Ike was just a tyke. So while he was born in Texas, he lived in the state for less than two years. He did return to San Antonio where his budding Army career took him in 1915 after graduating from West Point in the Class of 1915. It was called the Class the Stars Grew On because so many in that class became general and Eisenhower was one of them.
It was later in that year when Dwight met Mamie who became his wife July 1 1916.
They were quite the pair. He grew up dirt poor. His parents couldn’t afford to send him to university, but luckily for him, anyway, the man who got the appointment to West Point failed his physical. So Eisenhower, who was the first alternate, got the appointment to West Point. He was born in Texas, but called Kansas home because that is where he grew up. He was not even two when he left Texas, so he didn’t even remember living here.
Mamie was born in Iowa, but her well-to-do father moved the family to Denver, Colo., when she was seven. She went to finishing school and the family lived in San Antonio when it was too cold for civilized people to be in Colorado. And I don’t blame them one bit. Winter is for polar bears, walrus and some penguins.
That is how the young couple met in San Antonio. Ike was stationed there and Mamie was spending the fall and winter in the Alamo City.
There are a lot of other things to learn like Eisenhower was the third of seven boys born to David and Ida Eisenhower. All the other boys were born in Kansas. One of his brothers died very young of scarlet fever and it almost cost the Eisenhowers their marriage.
Also there were at least three stories of how the Eisenhowers ended up in Texas. See, apparently no one knows for a fact why David Eisenhower uprooted his young family and hauled them off to Texas for a few years.
The one I like that I found out about on the tour had Father Eisenhower getting angry with his care-free business partner, getting mad at a brother and spitefully heading off to Texas to get work on the bustling railroad.
Unfortunately, he didn’t have any skills that would land him a high-paying position on the railroad. The best he could do was secure a job on the lowest laborer rung on the railroad hierarchy: wiping down the trains, cleaning them of soot and excess oil.
After about two and a half years of that hard work, Kansas started looking better and better. So he swallowed his pride and headed back up north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.