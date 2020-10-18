Did you know that 1-in-8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime?
If the number seems high, it is. But the statistics at Cancer.org provide us some good news, too — breast cancer death rates in the U.S. are falling and have been since 2000.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, The Paris News published it’s Pink Edition on Oct. 4 to share the stories of survivors. The topic is revisited today in the Living section, with a story about life after treatment and breast cancer incidence in men.
There are more than 3.8 million women in the U.S. who have a history with breast cancer — a number that Cancer.org says includes women currently being treated and women who finished treatment.
Their journey began as it will for an estimated 268,000 more women this year, with a diagnosis of breast cancer. And, as mentioned above, it’s not just the ladies, gentlemen. Cancer.org says about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men this year.
Here are some other breast cancer statistics:
- Although breast cancer death rates have been dropping, the disease claimed the lives of about 41,760 American women and 500 men in 2019;
- If a woman has a mother, sister or daughter who is diagnosed with breast cancer, her risk of developing the disease doubles;
- About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of the disease;
- Gene mutations account for 5% to 10% of diagnosed cases of breast cancer. Of those with the mutation, the risk of developing breast cancer is 45%; and,
- The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are gender and age.
Here in Lamar County, we are fortunate to have qualified facilities with capable, trained staffs able to diagnose breast cancer through routine screenings. And for those who are diagnosed, we have a loving, caring and supportive community making donations to local charitable organizations to benefit cancer patients and their families.
If there’s one thing to learn from our featured survivors, it’s this: Do not be afraid of the diagnosis. Early diagnosis is a significant factor in survivability.
To those who are or will be diagnosed, stay positive. This community is rooting for you.
Klark Byrd
