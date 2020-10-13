Five months ago when retailers began reopening their doors and restaurants began seating customers as the Covid-19 health pandemic continued, the question was asked: What about Covid-19 had changed from March?
The answer, of course, was nothing, except we knew it was in our communities. We knew the majority of people who contract it will recover, and we knew it can have long-lasting effects, such as issues with blood clotting, brain fog and fatigue. We knew some people can carry and spread it without themselves having symptoms, and we knew it affected more than our elderly, although it has proven deadly for that community.
Now it’s mid-October, and as we enter a very busy part of the year, it’s worth asking again — what has changed since March? Again, the answer is nothing. We still do not have a vaccine against this disease, and we still don’t know how long immunity lasts after recovery. It’s important to keep those facts in mind as we go out for school athletics, fall community events, early voting and upcoming holiday shopping. There is ample opportunity for groups of people to gather, and that’s exactly what the virus needs to spread.
It’s imperative we remember to follow the health guidelines in place aimed at slowing the spread of the disease — especially now that we’re at the beginning of flu season. Hospitals could easily become overwhelmed if both viruses hit an area hard at the same time. It is possible to contract both Covid-19 and the flu at the same time, and that’s a fight no one needs.
Covid-19 mitigation efforts, including frequent hand and surface sanitizing, wearing face masks and physical distancing, have worked — imagine what today’s statistics would look like without those measures. Fortunately, it’s likely those same measures will help reduce the likelihood of contracting the flu. That chance can be further reduced by getting a flu shot.
It’s all well and good to say we support our local health care and front line workers, but we can show them we do by following guidelines, wearing masks and getting flu shots.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.