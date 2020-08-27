I was reading with interest Kim Cox’s column last Thursday when I hit a very sour note, i.e., spreading false or misleading information.
As a journalist, I would expect you to do at least minimal research before telling your readers you “know” President Donald Trump is trying to “defund” the post office, and that it is not a business.
Actually, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has said multiple times that he has funds enough to last nine months, there have been 35,000 mailboxes collected in the past decade (about 3,500 annually) due to declining use, the post office handles about 460 million pieces of mail daily and mail-in ballots will pose no issue.
As for being a business, the post office was chartered to be self-sustaining and gets paid for its services, ergo, it cannot be “defunded” by anyone. Also, in addition to the approximately $15 billion cash on hand, the post office has a treasury guarantee of $10 billion in loans available.
I think you owe your readers an apology and a sincere mea culpa, or you may, with my permission, print this letter.
Roger Haley
Arthur City
