It’s Thanksgiving. Turkeys, ham, dressing, green bean casseroles and all those fabulous, special desserts are done or just about done.
Some folks opt for a simpler way, the family goes out to eat the traditional Thanksgiving meal. Others will order it in. But mostly there are home cooked turkeys wafting the delicious odor around. Grandma has once more created her incredible, from scratch coconut cake. Aunt Mary has a new pie recipe done. But then, in case it’s no good, she’s baked a few of her tried and true pies, too.
Perhaps the newly wed couple are bringing their first contributions to the feast. A bit nervously they add the sweet potato casserole and homemade rolls to the grouping.
For the hours spent cooking, the consumption is pretty rapid.
Then, it’s groans about being too full and football.
Think how different our thanksgivings are now than over the years past. Even though there are plenty of underprivileged people who partake of church and charity organizations for the special, they still eat that turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.
But back during the Great Depression making the day special was pretty rough. Turkey? Probably too expensive. A fat hen would be sacrificed, cooked and the meat mixed in with the dressing. Stale bread and cornbread were at least available to provide enough carbohydrate to ensure full stomachs.
The Depression is when recipes for vinegar pie and mock apple pie developed. Apples were expensive. Coffee might be stretched further with the addition of acorns or chicory.
Before that, say, on a wagon train to California or Oregon the day might have been observed by resting for the day. Perhaps a skillful hunter shot an antelope and that was the delightful break from salt pork or beef. The sides would probably be the usual beans and biscuits. And memories of left behind family and more formal meals would have crept in too.
Before long the sound of a lonely fiddle might play hymns to remind everyone of the reason for the celebration.
Through all this nation’s many years of war, peace, internal unrest and all the economic issues, we’ve found a way to make the day special.
The first Thanksgiving was probably the most deeply felt. Disease and hunger had stalked the Pilgrims and many were in the burial ground, not at the Thanksgiving feast shared with the native Americans. Venison, turkey, squash, corn soon filled up hungry people and left time to learn new words between the new Americans and the tribe who had assisted them.
Do we really spend much time giving thanks these days? Do we pitch out a quick prayer and dig in? Or do we each name something we are grateful for and contemplate our blessings?
This year’s meal will be more expensive. Some of us will fuss. But in reality we have an abundance of food and family to get together. Look back at older thanksgiving traditions and how modest those earlier celebrations were.
And lean back, smile at the “groaning board” filled with food and give some real, genuine thanks for what we have.
Nanalees Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
