A website, Preply, that was created by people who want to show the world what good language learning is all about, recently sent me an email concerning a study the team members conducted about swearing in the U.S.
I heard a long time ago that swearing, despite what my mom and dad told me, was a sign of intelligence. No one ever offered a reason or explanation, it was just one of those pronouncements from the “smart” kids in the higher grades of Pietzsch Elementary.
But later as I pursued higher and higher education, I did come across a study that indeed backed what those older kids told me in the hallowed halls of my elementary school.
I don’t have the document with me anymore, but it basically said that swearing was a sign of creativity, imagination and the ability to use the language more vividly.
By then I was quite fluent in gutter language and college beer-drinking helped enhance my knowledge as did working with older people who were not related to me..
Anyway, the study found that the “average respondent” said he/she swore 21 times a day.
Only 21 in the whole day.
Why, that is a piker number.
Three summers between my high school graduation and two years at Lamar University, I worked at the now defunct Texas Gulf Sulphur Company and heard the older workers spew at least 46 or so colorful words in way less time than a whole day.
That was certainly an education, and while they were not college educated, they sure were intelligent, according to that standard I had heard and read about.
The Preply survey found that location was a factor in when people felt comfortable enough to express their feeling with something a tad stronger than h-e-double hockey sticks.
People swear mostly at home, the survey found.
I was surprised that only 7% admitted to swearing while driving. I figured that our nation’s highways and byways were hotbeds of foul language.
Interestingly, most people said in the survey that they started cussing on a regular basis at 11, which is when most kids are entering that you-cannot-tell-me-a-single-thing-as-I-now-know-all stage.
I did find an article on the “Discover” magazine website that backed the notion that swearing is a sign of intelligence.
“The psychologists found that an individual’s fluency in the English language was linked to fluency in swearing. In other words, swearing may actually be a sign of greater intellect, not less, and a more robust vocabulary,” the article in Discovery stated.
But getting back to the Preply survey.
People are most likely to swear at themselves, the survey respondents told the survey takers.
People swear at themselves mostly after they have stubbed a toe, hit a thumb with a hammer or some other nasty self-induced injury.
People also enjoy sharing colorful language when they are frustrated or happy or joking with friends.
The city with the most intelligent, nonexpletive deleted talkers was not in Texas I am almost sorry to say.
Columbus, Ohio took first in the four-letter-word category with Las Vegas, Nev., and Jacksonville, Fla., following just a few curse words behind.
Dallas showed up in fourth, but it was tied with Philadelphia, Pa., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Indianapolis, Ind.
Fort Worth and Austin also made it into the elite circle of malediction perpetrators.
All 13 of the cities on the we-swear-the-most list used special words more than the average of 21 per day.
The Preply survey was taken only in larger communities because there is a bigger pool of people, of course.
But also because in smaller towns there would likely be too many responses such as: “Why I have never said a foul word in all my born days, honey.
Here is something else to ponder on the upcoming cold and dreary nights. It is also from the ‘Discover’ article dated Jan. 14, 2020.
“And while many might consider swearing less than savory, a study (2012) revealed that people who curse often actually lie less and have a higher degree of integrity,” the article said. “After the scientists surveyed how often participants use profanity, they conducted a series of tests to determine how truthful an individual was. The research team found a positive link between profanity and honesty. Cursing was associated with less deception on an interpersonal level, and higher levels of integrity overall.”
