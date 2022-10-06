Readers may have noticed that there was no column in the Sept. 22 edition of the paper. Why? Because I was in a wreck on Sept. 15.
We all know how fast life can change. And as a long time first responder I know any wreck you can crawl out and stand up from is a good wreck. I kept telling myself this even as I grieved for my much loved Jeep.
I was T-boned at a four way stop. I’m grateful there were witnesses that testified It was not I who ran the stop sign. And, I thought I was fine. Until 3 days later. That’s when the delayed soft tissue trauma kicked in.
Most of you know there’s as much metal in my spine as bone. When the spasms hit I could not walk, sit, get out of bed. Nothing. In fact I had to have an ambulance take me to Paris Regional Medical Center. It was so comforting to have the Paris EMS people be someone I know and respect.
When I went into the ER I had no idea that I would still be here Oct. 6!
I want to talk about PRMC personnel. In the midst of the most incredible pain I’ve ever suffered these people were amazing.
I confess at one point all I could do was scream and beg for help. And they did their best. They set about relieving as much as was possible. The held my hand, literally.
To cap my problems off I became septic! So then I’m bordering on organ shutdown and my blood pressure bottomed out. I ended up in the critical care unit.
The next few days were a round of blinding pain, medications and irrational thoughts on my part. And through it all there was a nurse or nurse aid doing their best to help me.
The days were a blur of weird things ( I wasn’t fond of the purple tentacles prying their way out of the light fixture), medicines, CT scans and MRIs.
And they were full of kindness. From strangers who most likely were sick of my rolling, crying and carrying on, there was so much kindness.
The PRMC employees deserve huge thank yous. One went searching for a popsicle at 3 in the morning because nothing else was staying down.
Helping me sit and turn, taking me to the bathroom, it was tedious, hard work but they did it cheerfully and promptly.
I’m not sure what day I entered rehab, but I hated to see the nurses who had helped carry my pain go.
On the rehabilitation floor I met new people, younger, older, male and female.
I can’t explain how safe and cared for I felt. Yes, “we” get up and get dressed. The physical therapists and occupational therapists were at my door bright and early. Bathing an old woman can’t be the best part of someone’s job. But they acted like it was. They would have everything laid out, the water just right as I slid over for that lovely shower.
I overheard them discussing the patient next door and they were wondering if helping her sit up to eat would help her.
They made homemade hot packs for me. They held me during a couple of rough pain attacks. They were just sweet. Not with fake, saccharine sweetness, but with true kindness.
I know a few times I was probably sharp. They understood.
The first time I had a young man come in to help me I was SO embarrassed. Yet it took him no time to have me laughing and made sure some of my very tattered dignity survived.
The PTs and OTs were always trying new things to try and help me do better. When one spasm hit during PT, I felt the young therapist, who will go on maternity leave very soon, stroking my hair, massaging my back.
The ladies from dietary were unfailingly cheerful and helpful. One even retrieved my call button after it slid under the bed.
There’s always a swirl of rumors, criticisms and tales around hospitals everywhere.
I’m sure PRMC is no different. But I know from personal experience now that the vast majority of employees are willing to give it their very best.
The personnel at this hospital deserve a commendation.
They have been part of the reason I’ve gotten this far in my recovery. I thank each and every one.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
