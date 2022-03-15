In my career, I’ve covered all sorts of things from small town church reunions to Las Vegas show openings. Along the way there have been horrific traffic accidents, big fires and major flooding. Also, I was able to write stories on Little League baseball all the way up to professional golf and tennis, and all levels of sports in between.
But the assignments I really like have always been what we call feature stories.
When you go out on a feature story, there’s almost always a surprise of some kind and it’s always a learning experience, and generally not what one might expect. While some feature assignments lead to good stories, unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Some folks out there just don’t like to talk much, and that’s hard on a journalist whose stories depend on the words of others.
One of my first feature assignments was to do a story on the snake handler at the old attraction Sea-Arama Marineworld. I got to go behind the scenes of the showman snake handler and meet some of the cast. I’m not a fan of the legless creatures and all the venomous snakes remained in their cages.
He did want me to “interview” one of the cast members, a big Burmese python. And by interview he meant hold the python to see how heavy it was and to see how it reacted to me. The python, whose name is now lost in time, wrapped a good deal of its body around my left arm, got in my face and flicked its tongue. While I was smiling on the outside, I was inwardly not at all comfortable with the snake’s big head in my face. But when it’s two-pronged tongue started flicking my cheek, I had to call timeout.
The handler said he is just seeing if you would taste good. It was “good night nurse, get this beast away from me.”
Another time, a photographer and I were doing an in-depth story on life on a horse ranch. One of the events was we planned to see a live filly or colt born. I don’t remember why this was so important now, but at the time it was crucial to us. Anyway, one of the sources in the story called to tell us that night was the night. The little one would be born that night, she told us for sure. So we got there around 6 p.m. and waited. We waited all the way until 3 a.m., and nothing.
We left. Sure enough, at work the next day, we got word that the horse delivered a colt about an hour after we left. She told us that horses generally like to go off in the field to deliver. I don’t know why she didn’t tell us that before we wasted all that time waiting and watching the horse in the barn.
One of the oddest assignments I ever undertook was to spend an hour “pregnant.” I wore an empathy belly, which is a device to show men what it’s like for women in the ninth month of pregnancy. The gray strap-on device weighed a little more than 30 pounds and was uncomfortable as could be. I was miserable. Every time I sat down I felt like I needed to take a trip to the bathroom, so I stood for most of the hour. The pressure on the lungs was bothersome, too.
While the woman who was monitoring my behavior for the hour kept telling me this is only how it is for the final month, I don’t see how people can go nine months in that state. I was never so happy to lose 30 pounds as I was the minute I took that thing off.
