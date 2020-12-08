Mr. Gary O’Connor, thank you for the response (“America’s evolving pledge of allegiance to country, republic,” Dec. 6) to my piece (“I pledge allegiance ... to the Republic for which it stands,” Nov. 24) and engaging in the opportunity at the free exchange of ideas. I appreciate you taking the time to respond.
That said, I wish you had more carefully read my piece. I needed no history lesson on how our pledge has evolved. I was well aware of the irrelevant historical points you made, but they have nothing to do with my position that our pledge calls for us to swear allegiance to our republic, not just our flag.
It also appears you missed the point that “the Republic for which it stands” does not just mean our government. It means our system, where the power resides in the people. While we have elected officials to fill seats in the government, those in those seats serve at the will of the people and must operate under the law because we have the belief in our republic that the law reigns supreme over all men. While the term “republic” may be defined in the dictionary fairly similarly to what you wrote, the phrase “the Republic for which it stands” is much different and more specific. It is referencing the American republic. Do not be mistaken; our Pledge of Allegiance does not ask us to swear allegiance to our government, but rather to each other — to the people.
You claim I “complain that Democratic Party objections to (President Donald) Trump’s meritless and unprecedented claims of widespread voting irregularities and his refusal to concede amounts to ‘widespread, unsubstantiated impeachment of our system…”’ What I actually said is it is the right’s insistence and public claims of voter fraud that were the “widespread, unsubstantiated impeachment of the credibility of our system.” I went on to say the “unsubstantiated claims from the left since 2016, and the right since this election, are more than just irresponsible rhetoric.” I was being exceptionally critical of those, even in my own party, calling the credibility of our system into question with unfounded and unsubstantiated claims. I then encouraged people to allow our system to work — to allow the judicial proceedings to provide due process and the winner will be correctly certified, but to not lose faith in our system.
To address your position that I was “attacking freedom of speech, a freedom enshrined in our Constitution,” it seems you believed I was critical of the media and their declarations of election victories. I’m not a government entity or official. I cannot attack free speech or violate a constitutional freedom. I am an individual citizen. I have the right to free speech and can use it to show the absurdities in someone else’s exercise of their right to free speech. However, I was not criticizing the media for publicizing the reported election results. My point was that our generation is spoiled by the capabilities of modern media. We are accustomed to learning the winner the night of the election, and we have lost touch with the legal process of vote certification. It was a reminder that our system does have due process for vote counting and winner certification. I am exceptionally confused on how you could read my piece in good faith and believe I was “attacking freedom of speech … of independent news media.”
I think if you had read my piece more closely and with more of an open mind, you would have seen we likely agree on more than you think. But your response unfortunately exemplifies the current state of political discourse in our country. We too often respond viscerally based on the source of the information rather than the substance of it. We would all be better to resist that temptation.
