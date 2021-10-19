"Liar, Liar, pants on fire,” the kids would say when we were growing up. I never unraveled that riddle, but one thing I knew: If Dad ever caught one of us kids lying, you could bet for sure our pants would be frying. Truth-telling was a thing Dad took very seriously; he seemed to look at lying as the mother of all deception. I wonder what happened to that principle.
Success today is often directly correlated with who can spin the finest fabrication. And it’s most often done with a straight face. I think many fabricators start out lying to themselves, then once they convince number one, it’s easier to try to convince others.
I one time had a fire-setting teenager brought to the counseling office by an accusing grandfather. The kid persisted in denying he was torching up things, despite the evidence being beyond a reasonable doubt. I came to believe he was utterly convinced someone else was responsible for the mischief. Telling a lie is one thing; believing your lie is something else again. That’s called delusional thinking.
Today, who really knows which politician is telling the truth? It would be humorous — if not so sad — that most political arguments tend to be won by the last liar standing. Truth seems irrelevant, power and party are predominant. Liars, liars, pants on fire.
Here are some untruths I’ve heard recently: “We’re not going to leave any Americans in Afghanistan,” or how about, “The southern border is closed.” Or this one: “The $3.5 trillion won’t cost anything.”
Shades of the above-mentioned teenager; the thinking really borders on delusional. And there’s probably only one thing worse than a delusional voice. That’s when the message of the lunatic becomes the truth of the crowd. Then all start acting delusional.
