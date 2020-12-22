The winter solstice was Monday, and we can breathe a sigh of relief. The solstice marks the beginning of longer days, and we can all crawl out of our shells and embrace the sunlight again. As many of us are celebrating Christmas or celebrated Hanukkah, the end of winter carries with it the turning of a new leaf, the beginning of a new start where many of us make resolutions that we (maybe) carry forward and celebrate the end of cold, short days — and in this case, the end of a year that will stick in our minds for the rest of our lives.
I like to delve into history, and so I did some research on the winter solstice. There are traditions that span the globe around the beginning of the brighter season.
Saturnalia: This was a tradition in ancient Rome that began at the end of December and lasted a whole week. Romans would gather for festivities to honor Saturn, the god of wealth, plenty and agriculture. Some historians have compared Saturnalia celebrations to Mardi Gras, as whole communities would shut down for the week-long celebration. Once Chrisitanity took over the empire, the tradition was merged with Christmas.
Stonehenge gathering: For years, people have gathered at Stonehenge, the legendary ancient structure in England, to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter and participate in traditional pagan and druid ceremonies that honor the start of a brighter season. According to the English Heritage Society, the in-person event has been canceled this year due to Covid-19 but it can be livestreamed worldwide for anyone who wants to watch the sunrise over the mysterious stone circle.
Shab-e Yalda: This day of celebration in Iran is a Persian tradition that honors the passing of darkness to light. Yalda means “birth,” and families will honor the day by lighting candles or fires that last all night. Participants will feast on summer fruits, like watermelons and nuts, which some say is a way to bring the warmth of summer into the colder months and ward off illness.
Santo Tomas Festival: Celebrated in Guatemala, this is a week-long festival that leads up to Dec. 21. Some say it’s a mixture of native Mayan traditions with the Catholic church’s feast of St. Thomas, which happens in July. Notably, it’s marked by a dangerous and impressive feat: the “Flying Pole” dance. Participants will tie up to a rope, climb a 100-foot pole and jump off. Anyone willing to try that?
Soyal: Soyal was created by the Hopi peoples, who live in what is now called Arizona, and celebrates “kachina,” spirits that represent the natural world. Tribal chiefs organize dances to welcome the sun back to the Earth and the ceremonies often include storytelling and singing.
The winter season is, and was, marked by traditions of all types, not just Christmas, but I think that the significance of the new light and new year are something that can bring us all together.
