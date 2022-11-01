A long, long time ago, but still a good while after dinosaurs ruled the Earth, I along with my little brother and some cousins participated in what I called candy sorting.
We did this the day after the annual Halloween night goodies haul that we had toted home in those large White House, Sears or Fair department store shopping bags that my mom and aunts saved for the annual treks.
The sorting was a trading session to rid our bags of treats we didn’t want and replace them with something we liked.
My goal was to get all the Gold Bricks, a small, extremely tasty chocolate bar, that I possibly could. I also went after licorice, which no one in the group liked and I loved. Still do.
I also liked Sugar Babies and home-made divinity, a heavenly treat that I miss nowadays.
But the Gold Bricks were extremely rare treats,
Back in those times, we fearlessly went to the homes of strangers in our quest for sweets without a notion of ill will.
The only bad things we would encounter, at least in my mind, was someone handing out apples, yes, plain old apples, or those gosh-awful popcorn balls which have hopefully gone the way of the dodo, or worse yet, those nasty gum drops, created by someone who truly hated children.
Somewhere in the early ‘60s I discovered Butternut candy bars. They were a most delicious combination of milk chocolate, caramel and peanuts.
I spied him at one of the sortings pulling out not one, but two Butternuts and looking quizzical.
I said, look what you got. It’s that new so-called candy made out of butter. Here give it to me and I will give you some gumdrops.
The next year the ruse didn’t work. He had wised up to the great taste of the Butternut bars.
It occurred to me that me liking a candy bar so much and calling it a favorite is a signal of doom for the said bar.
Gold Bricks are no longer made.
I don’t know when they disappeared, but they are gone. That milk chocolate creamness is just a faint memory and you can’t taste a memory no matter how lasting an impression it made.
So is the Butternut. I don’t remember when they vanished from candy sections, but they too left leaving only their wrappings behind.
Another candy bar that suffered the Money curse is the Mars Bar. A bar that, except for the nuts, would melt in your mouth sending your taste buds reeling in a sugar frenzy.
It was a milk chocolate covering a bar of superior nougat, the likes of which have not been duplicated, and almonds.
It would take you out of this world which, I reasoned, is why it was called a Mars Bar. But, in fact, that was not the reason as it was made by Mars, a candy company.
I just don’t understand why these superior candy offerings disappeared while things like those horrid Paydays and Zeros still persist irritating taste buds to this day.
Have you ever seen a Payday bar?
It is a nut cluster held together by sticky caramel. It hurt to even look at one, so I cannot in my most vivid imagination dream of anyone liking it. But since it is still offer, I guess there are those out there who do. And no, I do not want to hear from Payday fans. Please keep that information between you and the convenience store clerk.
And the Zero bar, double yuck. The name alone should clue you to the taste. Keep it away from me, thank you very much.
I am not going to say out loud my current favorite candy bar as I want it to stay around. I don’t want to doom it with the Money hex.
