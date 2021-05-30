Monday is Memorial Day, a day to remember the fallen, to remember the brave soldiers whose memories live on in the veterans that walk among us. They gave their all so we might be free. There is no greater gift.
Many lives have paid for the freedoms we so enjoy today. To the veterans who survived those fights, Memorial Day has a deeper meaning, a heavier weight, as they remember the friends they’ve lost.
It’s easy to believe many Americans no longer recognize Memorial Day for what it is because they enjoy shopping sales or barbecuing in the backyard. But I would say for a couple reasons set aside any anger at what you see someone else doing.
For one, seeing someone go to the store to grab something is akin to a snapshot. It’s a moment in time that doesn’t tell the whole story. You see someone getting a deal on merchandise. They might be picking up something for the backyard barbecue with friends and family members during which they’ll say a prayer in remembrance of those who fought and died for our country. The fact is, you simply don’t know.
I didn’t get the chance to fight for the U.S. I tried, but I learned that when the Army finds your heart murmur, it takes your draft card and tells you to go home. But my sister and brother-in-law are both veterans of the U.S. Air Force. My brother is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. They served throughout the early 1990s and into the 2000s. I’m fortunate they returned from tours of duty unharmed. Some of their friends did not.
I know they grieve for their lost friends every day, especially on Memorial Day. Yet, they don’t spend the holiday in a somber mood doing nothing but remembering what was. They get up and they do what their lost brothers and sisters cannot — they live.
And I do too. I enjoy the day off to do what I don’t get to do very often, spend a whole day with my family doing the things we love to do. I also attend the local Memorial Day ceremony, and I encourage you to do the same. It begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Love Civic Center pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. A wreath will be placed at the memorial after the program featuring retired U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Fauntieroy, director of Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. The Paris Police Department honor guard will present the colors.
Have a safe and happy Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.