I don’t keep up with what is on network television anymore. What I do now is stream a lot of old network shows that I watched with youthful enthusiasm when they were first broadcast eons ago in the ‘60s.
I had some favorites that I looked forward to viewing from the time they went until the next week when they would come on again. “Jonny Quest,” “Bewitched” and “Gunsmoke” never disappointed.
The ‘60s were filled with great comedies, cartoon series, suspenseful shows and westerns, some that continued from the ‘50s into the ‘60s.
My taste was then, like now, very diverse.
But some of the shows I watched with great regularity had at least one character who irritated the dickens out of me.
Even as a child, I did not suffer fools gladly.
I loved the unreal, and oftentimes ridiculous looking monsters and the space adventures that could be witnessed on “Lost in Space. I will never forget the big ape-like, chicken faced creature that was too funny to look and be afraid of. Unless, of course, you were Dr. Zachary Smith.
Smith was the reason I stopped watching the show and switched to the less-irritating, and even funnier, “Batman.”
I didn’t like Smith from the beginning as he was the nematode that got the Space Family Robinson lost in the first place.
He should have been zapped in space in one of the early episodes.
I heard later on that he also got on the nerves of the two actors who were supposed to be the stars of the show as his screen time eclipsed theirs over the course of the series.
I really used to like “The Andy Griffith Show.” One of the best episodes was the one where Aunt Bea and her church ladies got drunk off a snake oil salesman’s “elixir” that he promised would make them spry and youthful again.
Not even Barney Fife, the self-important doofus, could ruin that episode.
It griped me to no end, when Andy would save Barney from his own worthlessness, and then let the fool get credit where credit was not due.
My parents alway laughed at Barney predicaments, but to me Fife was a screw up who could foul up a two-car funeral.
Speaking of getting ticked off, I had no time for the antics of Gilligan, the main character in “Gilligan’s Island,” which was an enjoyable escape except for Gilligan’s ineptness.
If I had been on that island with him, I would have taken him out to the lagoon and drowned him myself.
When I told my dad that, he said that there wouldn’t be a show if that happened. All in all, not a bad compromise.
Speaking of Gilligan, the late Jerry Van Dyke was offered the role of Gilligan, but turned it down. That may have been a huge career mistake.
After turning down that role, he accepted the role of a man whose mother is reincarnated as a car.
I can’t imagine a more ridiculous premise and can only wonder about the thinking process that gave “My Mother the Car” the green light.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
