It’s been a wild ride, Paris.
Almost exactly a year after I moved here, I’ve decided to take a job opportunity back home in Washington state, so this will be my last column in The Paris News. To say I’ll be sad to leave is an understatement.
Moving to Northeast Texas from Seattle was a culture shock for me. I’d never lived in a place where people you’ve never met before would wave and smile at you on the street. I’d never had someone hold the door open for me just as a courtesy. I’d also never lived somewhere this hot — and I’ve been told that last summer was “mild.” And I’d never learned so much in just one year.
Fresh out of college when I came here, I had no clue what it takes to be a journalist at a local newspaper. Boy, did reality hit me fast. Journalists at small publications are jacks of all trades — mostly because they have to be. Staff and budgets are small so everyone has to pull their own weight, and then some. And I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the Paris community is lucky to have a paper like The Paris News.
We’re on call all the time because, even if it’s the weekend or a holiday, the news doesn’t stop happening. I’ve watched my managing editor, Klark Byrd, work 80-hour weeks to not only report stories, but edit others’ work, take photos for the paper, and then put it together for print. I’ve seen our sports editor, Tommy Culkin, drive multiple hours just to get to a game so he can make sure the readers back home know how their local sports teams are doing. Games often go late into the night, so he’ll be at the office until the wee hours of the morning just to make sure that story is ready for the next day’s edition. I’ve seen our staff writers, Mary Madewell, Kim Cox and Sally Boswell, put in countless hours of work transcribing long government meetings, getting in contact with important sources or chasing down stories miles away.
I’ll be honest, it’s not always riveting to sit through a four-hour-long city council meeting, but those reporters will gladly stay planted, scribbling notes to make sure our readers know how their wallets and lives will be impacted. They do it because they believe in empowering their community through knowledge.
My co-workers and boss have inspired me to strive to be the best journalist I can be, and I think it’s unfortunately rare to find the spirit of service they have anymore, in any profession. I hope that you feel inspired by their work, too.
Last year was one for the books as far as news goes. But between the coronavirus pandemic and a historic election, my co-workers and I came together to not only tell the serious stories, but find slices of joy we could share on the front page of every edition to remind readers there is always light even when the future seems dim.
I have become a more open-minded, motivated and empathetic person since I moved to Paris, and in no small part due to the team here at The Paris News. Even though some of our readers haven’t always agreed with what I’ve written, living in Paris has helped me learn how to hear someone out and start a dialogue instead of shutting down.
I hope I carry the lessons I’ve learned here with me wherever I roam — and who knows, maybe the wind will blow me back to Northeast Texas in the future. The Red River Valley has a special place in my heart now, and I have The Paris News to thank for that.
A thank you goes out to my dear friends here. You know who you are, and I couldn’t have done it without you.
