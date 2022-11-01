I made a convert with my last column, the one about buying and using ultra-processed milk at my house. One of the ladies I work with read my column as she was proofing the page the column was on, and declared that she had never heard of such a thing and thought she might have to buy some and try it for herself. She, like me, lives alone these days and has gotten tired of buying milk only to have to throw it out because it had spoiled before she could drink it all.