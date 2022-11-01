Recently, The Paris News has covered the new Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years.
Bois d’Arc Lake is 16,641-acres big, located in Fannin County northeast of Bonham. Its waters come from Bois d’Arc Creek, a not insubstantial tributary of the Red River, that flows completely across Fannin County, making a big loop through or near several communities along the way.
My grandfather used to talk about how the Bois d’Arc could top its banks, closing roads and flooding homes and other buildings in Bonham. As a result, any time any of us were going to Sherman or Dallas or any point west of Paris, he always made calls to the highway department to check road conditions before setting out.
All the talk about “bois d’arc” set me to reminiscing about bois d’arc trees and made me realize that I don’t think I have laid eyes on a bois d’arc for some time now.
The bois d’arc, Maclura pomifera, or osage orange, is also known around these parts as a horse apple tree, mock orange, monkey brains and yellow-wood (which I had never heard of before there was such a thing as Google).
Here in northeast Texas we pronounce it “bow-dark.”
The horse apple is not eaten by horses or by much of any other kind of critter, because it is pretty much not edible. It’s fruit, however, is well-known to kids who grew up out in the countryside, because the knobby, hard fruits make great projectiles and are handy for generalized hijinks and the occasional all-out pitched battle between neighbors. The trunks of the big ones can be three feet around, but they are not easy to climb as the plant has sharp, 3-inch thorns on its limbs.
The bois d’arc was here before the white settlers arrived and they found the wood of the overgrown shrub to be good for making things that needed to be tough. The wood proved to be rot-resistant, so it got used as fence posts a lot.
When my grandparents bought their home, it was raised on solid blocks of bois d’arc wood that were probably older than they were.
The wood was very heavy and dark and hard as rock. I remember when I was about 10 or so, the men of the family showed up one weekend to help my grandfather replace all the bois d’arc with concrete blocks.
I recall a time my family went on a weekend picnic northeast of town.
I never knew whose property we were on, but my dad knew exactly where we were going that day, as he drove his pickup along paved farm-to-market roads, then unpaved county roads and then onto mostly overgrown and barely discernible tracks through trees until we entered a sizable clearing where a home had once stood.
The building was gone but the traces of the homestead remained — daffodils outlining where the foundation of the house had been, a few bois d’arc fence posts still standing and a big mock orange tree, its fruit carpeting the ground around it.
Dad said people liked the way the flowers smelled when they bloomed so they put up with the inedible fruit in their yards.
He also said the seed of the decaying fruit attracted squirrels in the fall, easy pickin’s for a good shot with a .22 to add to the larder every so often. I expect he knew all this from personal experience.
These days, I spend very little time in the country, but I do remember when I did. And bois d’arc trees are part of those fond family recollections.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
