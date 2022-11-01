Boswell

Recently, The Paris News has covered the new Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years.

Bois d’Arc Lake is 16,641-acres big, located in Fannin County northeast of Bonham. Its waters come from Bois d’Arc Creek, a not insubstantial tributary of the Red River, that flows completely across Fannin County, making a big loop through or near several communities along the way.

