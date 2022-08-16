Thursday night I had the privilege of attending Paris Community Theatre’s production of The Marvelous Wonderettes. I’ve been a longtime PCT participant, having served on the board of directors, acted in productions, worked in the box office, cleaned the theater and many other functions involving our theater.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is indeed marvelous, from the director Amy Burrows, to each of the performers who entertained us with beautiful singing songs from the ’50s and ’60s when I was a much younger lady, to songs relevant today. Not only did the songs take me back in time, but the performers were witty and kept the audience laughing and wanting more. The only sad part of the evening was seeing so many vacant seats. Ticket prices are very reasonable and I purchased a season ticket for the remainder of the season. It’s a good investment that provides a venue for entertainment for our city and surrounding area.
