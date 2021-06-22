It appears that Harvey Weinstein will be moved soon from the upstate New York prison in which he is currently serving his 23-year sentence for raping and sexually assaulting two women in that state to a jail in Los Angeles to wait on the beginning of a trial in California on 11 more charges of rape and sexual assault of an additional five women.
It’s about time.
It took several decades for his victims, who as of last count total nearly 100, to finally reach a point where they could say “enough is enough” and speak out against Weinstein, one of the richest and most powerful film producers in the industry, and a man that far too many people in the industry on both coasts — not to mention around the world — knew for far too many years to be a serial rapist, a liar, and an all-round base and vile human being.
It was Weinstein’s wealth and his position of power in the film industry — and his willingness to use both — that allowed him to get away with these crimes for so long. For that, the film industry as a whole, and those in the industry at any level who stood around and silently allowed it to continue for so long, should be ashamed of themselves. Those who knew it was happening and enabled this ugly waste of oxygen to continue his crimes — through fear or greed or just plain indifference — should be excoriated and should be forced to face the shame of what they allowed to keep happening.
That is actually the worst thing about all this. So many people knew Weinstein was raping women, using his money and his position to use and abuse and to avoid any of the ramifications of his actions through intimidation and threats to their security and to their livelihoods. There are reports that Weinstein’s actions were common knowledge amongst those familiar with the film and entertainment business. It was so well-known that people joked about it or spoke in not-so-veiled reference about it amongst themselves.
Many of the women he victimized had been warned about him, but they allowed themselves to ignore the warnings, to delude themselves that they “could take care of themselves” or that “it can’t be all that bad, can it?”
I feel sorry for them. I am sorry they had to learn such a hard lesson.
The vast majority of the 100 women who were willing to go on the record about Weinstein’s actions kept mostly silent about it for years, living with the mental and emotional trauma of the assaults, often to bad effect. Many quit the business altogether, giving up long-cherished dreams; some required counseling and therapeutic intervention to cope with the damage this creep wreaked on their minds, their memories and their sense of self.
It wasn’t just models and actresses he victimized. He used and abused many of the women he encountered, from many different fields of endeavor who had the misfortune to cross paths with him — physical therapists, a journalist, the director of a nonprofit organization, other industry professionals like film directors and producers. He also preyed on people who depended on him at one level or another, his own employees — from top executives to the most menial workers — but all young women who signed on to work in the film industry, not to be harassed and victimized. And it wasn’t just women he abused. He was known to viciously bully men in his employ, berating them mercilessly with unreasonable demands on their time and with cruel aspersions on their characters and abilities.
We should all be gratified that the authorities in California are still intent on pressing these charges on Weinstein, even now that he has already been found guilty in New York. It would have been easy for law enforcement in L.A. to just let this one slide, to assume that one jail sentence is enough, but that is not the case, not by a very long shot. This criminal, this irredeemable monster, who still maintains he did nothing wrong, is just as guilty in California as he was in New York. He deserves to be judged by his peers on both coasts and deserves to be brought to justice before all of his victims.
