Front page headlines in The Paris News of Monday, October 3, 1955 alerted fans, “Western Bop King Heads Show in Paris Tuesday.” The Louisiana Hayride was to perform for an Optimist Club benefit at the new Boys Club gymnasium. Parents may not have yet heard of singer Elvis Presley, guitarist Scotty Moore or bassist Bill Black, but the kids knew of their electricity.
Most had heard of Johnny Horton and his country music, but few adults realized rock and roll was on the verge of exploding upon the music scene. Elvis had been on the road for about a year and that August signed a contract with Hank Snow Attractions, also owned by Colonel Tom Parker. [See the 2022 first of the movie on Elvis...Snow all but kicked him off quickly] But, for the Paris show, Elvis was still with the Hayride production.
At that time Elvis and his group, “The Blue Moon Boys,” included drummer D.J. Fontana. They only had cut five records, but when “That’s All Right (Mama)” and the Elvis version of “Blue Moon of Kentucky” were performed about 9 p.m., those present knew it was not “western” bop. The newspaper, however, thought the Elvis performance not so important. No photo and only a short story was run afterwards, even though 1,285 crammed the gym from top to bottom. The Paris News said Elvis caused some foot patting, but that duo Jimmy and Johnny stole the show with a takeoff on Liberace. No doubt an adult wrote the account!
Felix “Hoot” Gibson, club manager at the time, quickly realized the crowd was excited.
“They were hanging from the rafters and squealing,” he said with a laugh. “Elvis’ sideburns were too long, his hair was brown then and he was shy — until he
was onstage.”
Elvis mainly sang, saying little to the audience, which mostly paid 75 cents to be entertained. Some 400 were turned away.
Despite the huge attendance, some did not go.
“I helped set up the chairs, then left because it was a football season week night,” said George Young.
“I had a date and went elsewhere,” commented Jim Kirby.
Patsy Route said the same. Tommy Haynes set up chairs and ushered.
Bob White stood at the back of the gym and marveled at the huge crowd.
“I remember Elvis broke a guitar string, and said, ‘I’ve whupped the strings off this one!’”
Larry “T-Byrd” Gordon quipped that his first memory of the Boys Club was when he and two 10-year old friends saw Elvis come out the back of the Club. Gordon later followed the “King” into the music world.
When it was over, Gibson took some of the girls around to meet Elvis near the back door, next to his 1954 pink Cadillac convertible.
“He had a weak handshake,” laughed Gibson.
Elvis took Mary Nell Bray, Myra Hill and Shirley James around the block in the Cadillac.
Elvis left the sweltering Boys Club gym and, according to local lore, drove over to Moseley’s on the Red River in Oklahoma. He did not drink, however. Black did.
The next night was in Greenville, and soon the headlines read “The Elvis Presley Show,” not the “Blue Moon Boys.” A bit more than a month later Elvis signed with RCA for $40,000, and in less than three years he split with Moore and Black, who died in 1965.
On January 10, 1956, Elvis cut “Heartbreak Hotel” at the RCA studio in Nashville and never returned to the small venues like Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.