I made a casual Facebook post about my dining table centerpiece being full of aging things that I gave a thought to replacing with something fresher.
But I realized that this centerpiece is made of memories.
The crystal bowl is quite nice. It was a garage sale find in Amarillo when my cousin graciously took us from sale to sale.
It all began when I came home and put the bowl on the table. We had gone on from Amarillo to Colorado and I had picked up a few pine cones, a few aspen leaves and a glittering sliver of quartz. I simply pitched them in the bowl until I decided what to do with them. I’ve always scavenged for interesting bits and pieces when we travel.
There they stayed until the day I found a charming curl of bark in our firewood. It had a hole in it much as a bird might nest in. I put it in the bowl. Well, Cindy Allen, our employee/friend of 36 years, had given me a little carved bird perched on a branch. I put it in the bowl too. Now that Cindy has gone on to a better place, it means so much.
From then on it was the resting place for all the little natural world pieces I pick up. There are some particularly prized items from my beloved Addie and Mason, leaves, flowers and pine cones have been gifted to me.p from them. To those children they are natural treasures. And to me they are precious, indeed. Seeing those smiling faces exclaiming “here Aunt Nee, this is for you” means these items are priceless.
There are tiny, dried wildflowers picked when Thomas and I switched from driver to passenger seat on the endless miles of South Dakota, and some evergreen blooms from Wyoming.
We came back through Colorado and I added a few more aspen leaves and another interesting cone.
Cindy gave me a ball covered in pheasant feathers. It was one of her last gifts. It looks great beside her bird.
I have some dried grass from New Mexico in there, too. At Christmas I stick a sprig of artificial spruce in among the rustic items and add some cinnamon sticks and red balls. I liked the cinnamon and spruce so they are permanent.
One of my favorite items is from our trip to visit dear friends Tom and Midge Foley in California. They took us up the coast to the redwood forests. There I leaned against the amazing spongy, soft bark of a giant sequoia and fell in love with them. On the way out I confess I picked one of their tiny cones off the ground and at a rest stop a piece of bark.
Of course there has to be a hawk feather and some pine cones and leaves from my favorite haven, the Great Smoky Mountains! A large leaf from there was a beautiful red, now it’s faded but I can almost smell the fresh, clean air of those mountains.
There are a couple of cypress balls from Louisiana and magnolia seed pods from our magnolia drought killed back in 2011.
The sea shells seem to migrate to the bottom. They came from South Padre Island on the many winter beach combing trips we made.
It’s an all natural conglomerate of odds and ends.
It’s not as crisp, stylish and pretty as it could be. And it’s a pain to dust as I have to carefully remove each thing and clean the bowl, then add them back in.
But you know what? Every single item, without fail, conjures up memories of walks in the woods, strolls on the beach, road trips to a lot of places.
Nope, I’m not going to be replacing a single thing. In fact, I’ll just keep adding more treasures to it.
Because each thing, no matter how fragile or old….well, they make me smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.