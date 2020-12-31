This week the muse returned, and it wasn’t real pretty.
‘Twas all grumpy and frumpy and completely nonplussed.
When I inquired as to why, he just muttered and cussed.
He’d found other places but they were mostly the same,
all masked up and locked down and the parties were lame.
Then he gave me a look, like salt on a snail,
and rendered aloud this lyrical tale.
***An Ode To Good Riddance!***
New Years is coming, a fine time to sing,
but between you and me, I’m just done with this thing.
Out with the old, and in with the new!
I can’t think of anything better to do!
I don’t want to be mean but let me be clear.
I’m done with the drama, and sick of this year.
2020 plain stunk, and had all the charm,
of a sore and pustulous carbuncle farm.
It left little behind that was worth very much
just viruses, politics, riots and such.
It brought out the cheaters, the scoundrels and skunks,
thence the burning and looting and violent punks.
Some promised to cheat in language quite bold
then went on to behave like their souls had been sold.
Only political MacGuffins should keep masks in place,
Those who would leave the country — a ruinous wreck,
easier to hide using both sides of their face.
Strangely enough — never missed a check.
Everything else was canceled, closed or shuttered
and we were roundly condemned if we so much as muttered.
Instead of Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen,
we got Cuomo and Lightfoot and Fauci and Gretchen.
I’ve been socially distant and wearing a mask,
slathering on goop after any small task.
Now I’m done with this tripe, and the arrogant gall
of the limits, the lockdowns, the abuse of it all.
This per-annum was worthless, feckless and foul
making kind women grimace and honest men growl.
Those who’d have us cringing, living in fear,
can shove all 12 months of it into their ear.
As the ball drops to the floor, like a balloon full of lead
may it poleaxe 2020 right smack on the head.
I just pray the New Year doesn’t get worse,
‘cuz it’s starting to resemble that old Chinese curse.
May you live, it says, during interesting days,
of scandalous actions and perilous ways.
I sincerely hope the future can’t and won’t see us
becoming the victims of our own bright ideas.
We can do what we do, and say what we say
but these evils of mankind just won’t go away.
They will have to be deliberately removed.
From the swivel seat on the back hoe out behind The Paper Radio, just shove that old year right into that hole, and once I get it covered, the odor will abate some, and we’ll all be the better for it.
