First and foremost, a thumbs up this week to all the loving, wonderful mothers in the Red River Valley. Today is a day not only to honor Mom, but to celebrate all of motherhood, maternal bonds and the infludence of mothers in society. That fierce love and influence can last generations. Enjoy your special day!
Thumbs up this week as well to the City of Bogata for its growing economic opportunities. Bogata will be home to a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store. Construction is underway now with plans to open the store in early 2022. Many good things are happening in Bogata since residents really turned their attention to City Council.
Also thumbs up to North Lamar ISD on the passage of its entire bond package. After multiple failed attempts, nothing was certain. But North Lamar administrators did an excellent job communicating with voters and involving them in the process. The real winners in this election are the students of today and tomorrow, who will benefit as the school district modernizes.
This week’s thumbs down is only because it’s sad news — Paris’s Salvation Army is losing the Higdons. Major Frankco Higdon and his wife, Capt. Martha Higdon are moving to Fort Worth to run the Salvation Army there, where the medical attention their daughter needs will be nearby. The Higdons will be sorely missed.
