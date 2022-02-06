One never realizes the importance of family, friends and community than at the time of loss. For the outpouring of support I received at the time of the recent death of my husband of 48 years, John Madewell, I am most grateful.
From the time home health nurse Lezlie Gordon came to our aid early on a Monday morning, to the response of Paris Emergency Medical Service paramedics to the care John received from the doctors and staff in the emergency room and in the intensive care unit at Paris Regional Medical Center, I could not have received any greater support. John passed the next day on Jan. 25, two days before his 80th birthday.
Although John was ready to meet his maker after steadily deteriorating health conditions for the past 20 years, saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy. That burden is made easier by the grace of God and through the caring words and support of so many friends. You are so appreciated.
I want to express special appreciation to the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room staff for the care in those first hours, and especially to Dr. Richard Wiltse for his quick and decisive action. I will forever be grateful to cardiologist Dr. Khalid Shafiq, who saved John’s life on several occasions in the past and gave us more time together. And thank you, Dr. Shafiq, for preparing us for the eventual outcome of a diseased heart and diabetes. To make things clear, John succumbed to a failing heart as a result of pneumonia not related to Covid-19.
To Ben Holland and the staff at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, I say thank you for the loving care you have given our family for these past 40 years. And to pastors Larry Bridges of Blossom Church of God and Samuel Evers of Pathway Church of God, thank you for the beautiful service.
And finally, thank you to all who sent flowers, cards, made phone calls, brought food to our home and offered up prayers. You are so appreciated.
Now, as John would encourage me to do so, it’s time to continue on with my life and my calling in service to God and to this great community we call home.
