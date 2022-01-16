When recent flood waters from a pipe burst flooded the fourth floor county court-at-law and second floor district courtroom facilities at the Lamar County Courthouse, the wheels of justice could have come to a screeching halt.
But that didn’t happen, something I learned during a rare but brief interview District Judge Wes Tidwell gave me following a Commissioners’ Court meeting to assess courthouse damage. The judge doesn’t talk much to the press, as is appropriate for a man in his position. So I paid close attention.
Judges met immediately to make arrangements to conduct business. The district and county courts began meeting on the second floor courtroom at the Lamar County Services building on Lamar Avenue, and the court-at-law at Paris City Hall on East Kaufman Street.
“I went right ahead with hearings that day,” Tidwell said about relocating to a courtroom accessible to the disabled and with an elevator to transport prisoners who would be unable to climb stairs at the courthouse while shackled.
As usual, the judge credited others with a successful judicial system as he remarked, “We try to keep cases moving, and thanks to all our efforts and those of Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, we have the lowest jail population (less than 100) than we’ve had in years.”
The judge credited Cass and his staff for keeping the jail Covid-free, which has allowed more prisoners to be transferred onto the prison system because other jails have had Covid issues and cannot move their convicted prisoners.
As usual, kudos to a job well done by courthouse judges, district and county clerks and the Lamar County Jail staff.
While handing out kudos, I also want to mention those that made the newly announced housing reinvestment policy, which has a strong possibility of being the start of affordable housing development in the City of Paris.
First of all, kudos to local developers Bryan and Davis Glass who approached McKinney developer Marc McKinney to see if he would give Paris a second chance to work out a low-cost housing development program. McKinney approached the city almost three years ago, as he did other cities, and Bonham was first to make something happen.
McKinney applauded Paris City Manager Grayson Path and City Planner Andrew Mack for being receptive to his needs, and hopefully those of other developers who want to invest in the local low cost housing market. As a result of work that started in August 2021, the city’s 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program took life.
As noted by Path at a meeting earlier this week, having more rooftops and doors, whether single family, multifamily or apartment complexes, gives industry the assurance that they will have housing for employees locally, which spur more economic development for the entire county.
The new program sounds like a win/win situation for all, and I congratulate those responsible for bringing it to Paris.
