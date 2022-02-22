I wonder a lot.
One of the things that orbits my mind every few years is, where have all the 50 cent pieces disappeared to?
I bet it has been more than 30 years since I have even seen the coin that was a favorite of mine in my youth. I liked them because they were bigger and heavier, and, to me, looked like what American money should look like, with Ben Franklin looking all Founding Father-like on one side of the coin and the good old Liberty Bell and eagle on the other side.
My dad had one that predated the Franklin coins that the U.S. Mint started striking in 1948. His was called a “Walking Liberty,” and he called the one he carried all the time his good luck charm. He had had it since the 1930s. He got it the day he joined the U.S. Army and carried it with him during his Army years that included the entire period of WWII.
He carried that coin daily for almost 30 years. I was with him the day he lost it. The family had just gotten home from the Southeast Texas State Fair in Beaumont. My sister and I were watching a bit of TV before being told to hit the sack when a string of curse words had my sister and me staring at each other rather than the TV. My dad came out of his bedroom madder than a puffed toad. In very colorful language, he let us know he had lost his lucky charm.
We were relieved it wasn’t something we had done.
He guessed it must have fallen out while he and I were on the Bullet on the midway because “it pitched us every which a way.”
Another thing, back in those days, a lot of country people didn’t take to those big coins cause they thought they were fake. I learned this when I was around 10 in Roganville at a reunion of people who used to live in the Jasper County community that was once a big lumber producer. One of my uncles had given me a half-dollar, and I was hot to spend it at the little, old (and I do mean old) store that was down about less than half a mile from where all grown-ups were carrying on about the good, old days. I took off and in the store I got a RC Cola and a bag of chips, but the ancient woman behind the counter would not take the 50 cent piece.
Best I can remember she said something like, “What do you mean coming at me with this funny money? That won’t buy anything in here.”
I went back and told my uncle that the old woman would not take the coin and said it was fake. He said, “Fake, I wish I had a few million of them.” He said it must have been old lady so and so, that he couldn’t believe she was still alive because all the kids thought she was a 100 years old when he was a boy. And that was 20 years ago.
Anyway, turns out there are many reasons the half-dollar coins are hard to find.
The Mint quit producing them for general circulation in 2002. They are still produced as collectibles and can still be used as legal tender, however. Also way back in the ’60s and earlier, people were scooping up the coins and hoarding them cause they had silver in them. The Mint stopped putting silver in the coins in 1971. Then the Kennedy half-dollar replaced the Franklin one in 1964. JFK had been assassinated the year before so people collected them and that took a lot of them out of circulation.
Think about this, too. When was the last time you saw a vending machine that accepted half-dollar coins?
