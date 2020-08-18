Today marks the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which, for the first time, gave women all the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.
While the idea that a portion of Americans could not vote based on their sex is today ludicrous, it was a reality suffragists sought to change in the early 20th century.
Change did come, but only after Nov. 14, 1917 — the “Night of Terror.” That night, male guards at the Occoquan Workhouse manacled Lucy Burns by her hands to bars above her cell and forced her to stand all night. Guards twisted Dorothy Day’s arm behind her back and slammed her twice over the back of an iron bench. Dora Lewis, who was led into a dark cell where guards smashed her head against an iron bed, was knocked out. Alice Cosu, Lewis’ cell mate, believing Lewis dead, suffered a heart attack and was denied medical care until the next morning, according to The Washington Post.
Their crime? They wanted to vote.
The women were among 33 suffragists from the National Woman’s Party who had been arrested while picketing outside the White House for that basic right.
The local group 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done marked the 100th anniversary with a proclamation read by Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal during last week’s City Council meeting. Among the group’s leaders is Ruth Ann Alsobrook, who spoke during the meeting about some of the group’s achievements, which include a display at Paris Public Library, a voter registration drive and recognition of local women-owned businesses. A ceremony is planned for Aug. 26 at Paris’s downtown fountain in celebration of the addition of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“The activists for women’s suffrage worked long and hard shedding blood, sweat and tears along the path that expanded opportunities and opened doors for half of the country’s population. Progress was achieved but much more needs to be done to assure everyone who wants to vote can vote,” state Rep. Gary VanDeaver wrote in the letter recognizing the local group.
Although we know today that the 19th Amendment never should have been necessary — all Americans should have their right to vote protected by the Constitution, not added to it — the amendment is proof that the work to build a more perfect union continues.
Klark Byrd
