I can only assume the 22nd annual NAACP Heritage Banquet went off Saturday night without a hitch. In its 22-year history, I’ve only missed two of the banquets. And honestly, I hated to miss this one.
But I’m in Cooperstown, New York, watching my 12-year-old grandson, Gavin Jones, play baseball for a week on a 12-and-under select team out of Chicago. Only a grandparent would spend a vacation at a baseball field, but I understand playing in Cooperstown, the home of baseball, is quite an experience. For those of you who may follow Renee Madewell-Jones on social media, you probably realize how involved a family can become.
Back to the Heritage Banquet, I would have loved to have been there to enjoy what is always a good meal and to hear the words of Paris native Carolyn Jean Reese Brown. It is always an inspiration to hear the stories of those who have attended Lamar County schools and then went on to make a name for themselves.The keynote speech, along with the announcement of the year’s Heritage Awards is always a highlight of the evening.
This year, Ronald Dixon, a 40 year veteran basketball official recognized by the University Interscholastic League, was to receive a Heritage Award for his contribution to the community. The award also was given posthumously to six former NAACP members to include former Lamar County judge and attorney Brady Fisher, 50-year educator Ralph Brown, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church pastor Eddie Jean Adams, photographer and historian Marva Joe, Roxton ISD school trustee Rosie M. Franklin and retired Walmart mechanic Joe Lewis Sr. I knew all those folks, some personally, and admired each for their contributions and for the examples each set for a younger generation.
I really hated to miss the silent auction made possible by Paris’ own Carlton Cooper. Items included a three-night stay in Bardstown, Kentucky, and a two-night Las Vegas fly-away, which I would have piqued my interest. In addition, there were items autographed by Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Earl Campbell and others along with original Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton purses and ladies jewelry. Quite an offering, I would say, and something unusual for a silent auction.
You see, Cooper returned to Paris to live and serve this community after a stellar athletic career. He was a standout basketball player at Paris High School and attended the University of Texas on a basketball scholarship. He was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks and later played professionally for 10 years overseas before becoming associate athletic director at Southern Methodist University and then athletic director at Texas A&M-Commerce. It was through those connections that he was able to secure a company specializing in silent auction items with a portion of the profits going toward local causes.
Thanks again, Carlton Cooper, for your contributions to your hometown and to the local NAACP chapter and its Heritage Banquet.
Just sorry I missed out on what was probably a great evening.
